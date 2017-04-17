NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Contrasting fortunes for Parnell and Philander

2017-04-17 20:54
Vernon Philander (Getty)
Cape Town - Proteas Wayne Parnell and Vernon Philander enjoyed very different starts to their stints in County Cricket over the weekend.

Parnell's Kent beat Philander's Sussex by 226 runs with Philander unable to take the field in the third innings after suffering a groin injury.

In the first innings Philander went wicketless in his 17 overs, conceding 57 runs with Barbadian fast bowler Jofra Archer the pick of the bowlers for Sussex with figures of 7 for 67.

Parnell made an immediate impact with the bat stroking an unbeaten 51 to help squeeze some valuable runs out of the Kent tail. 

Sussex's pair of Kolpak signings from South Africa David Wiese (0/48) and Stiaan van Zyl (0/25) also ended the first innings wicketless.

Philander made a quickfire 13 off ten balls in Sussex's innings while Van Zyl managed the same score but faced 60 more deliveries.

Wiese made 22.

Parnell picked up three top order wickets for Kent, sending Harry Finch's stumps cartwheeling in spectacular fashion before nipping out Ajmal Shahzad and Delray Rawlins. He would end with figures of 3 for 48.

Sussex remained in the game largely due to 90 from Ben Brown and Archer's second first class fifty the pair put on 99 for the tenth wicket.

Philander did not bowl in the second innings as Sam Northeast dominated the Sussex bowlers, scoring 173 not out as Kent built a huge lead before declaring on 413.

Wiese picked up one of the five wickets to fall ending with figures of 1/108 while Van Zyl went wicketless again and returned 0/37 from his 13 overs.

Kent ran through the Sussex batting, which included Philander despite his injury.

Philander made 8 during his half hour stay at the crease and it remains unclear whether or not he will play any further part in Sussex's season with the County and Cricket South Africa awaiting the results of a scan on his injured groin.

Van Zyl was dismissed for a duck as his poor run of form continues.

Wiese hit 25 while Parnell dismissed Shahzad to end the match and record figures of 1/42.

Notably Parnell was able to extract prodigious swing with the Duke ball use in County cricket, the same ball that will be used for the England v South Africa Test series.

Read more on:    proteas  |  wayne parnell  |  vernon philander  |  cricket
Bopara thrilled to play with Amir

2017-04-17 16:50

