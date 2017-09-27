Bumper 2017/18 schedule for Proteas confirmed

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the itineraries for the Zimbabwe and India tours during the 2017/18 season, as well as the Proteas women's series between South Africa and India.
As announced last week, India will play three Test matches, six One-Day Internationals (ODI) and three T20 International matches.
The T20I matches will all be double-headers as they will also feature the Proteas women in T20I matches against the India women's team.
Zimbabwe will play a four-day day/night Test match - a first for the game - subject to ICC approval at their meeting next month while Australia will play four Test matches against the Proteas.
"We are pleased to finally announce the complete schedule of international cricket starting tomorrow with the first Test match against Bangladesh," commented CSA chief executive, Haroon Lorgat.
"It is going to be a very busy home season with both India and Australia touring in the new year. This will be a big season for the Proteas and a real treat for our fans.
"The Proteas women will also be involved with double header T20 International matches between South Africa and India. Featuring both our men's and women's teams on the same day is going to be a very special occasion and most fitting for the women's game which is growing and attracting its own fans.
"This is now the time when none of us can wait for the action to start," concluded Lorgat.
Booking for the India tour will open on Monday, November 13.
BANGLADESH TOUR ITINERARY
September 28-October 2 - 1st Test, Senwes Park
October 6-10 - 2nd Test, Mangaung Oval
October 12 - One-day tour match v SA Invitation XI, Mangaung Oval
October 15 - 1st ODI, Diamond Oval
October 18 - 2nd ODI, Boland Park
October 22 - 3rd ODI, Buffalo Park
October 26 - D/N 1st T20I, Mangaung Oval
October 29 - 2nd T20I, Senwes Park
ZIMBABWE TOUR ITINERARY
December 20-22 - Zimbabwe v SA Invitation XI, Boland Park
December 26-29 - D/N Test, St. George's Park
INDIA MEN'S TOUR ITINERARY
December 30-31 - Two-day warm-up match, Boland Park (TBC)
January 5-9 - 1st Test, Newlands
January 13-17 - 2nd Test, Centurion
January 24-28 - 3rd Test, Wanderers
February 1 - D/N 1st ODI, Kingsmead
February 4 - 2nd ODI, Centurion
February 7 - D/N 3rd ODI, Newlands
February 10 - D/N 4th ODI, Wanderers
February 13 - D/N 5th ODI, St. George's Park
February 16 - D/N 6th ODI, Centurion
February 18 - 1st T20I, Wanderers
February 21 - D/N 2nd T20I, Centurion
February 24 - D/N 3rd T20I, Newlands
PROTEAS WOMEN V INDIA WOMEN'S TOUR ITINERARY
February 2 - India warm-up match, Kovsies Oval
February 5 - 1st ODI, Diamond Oval
February 7 - 2nd ODI, Diamond Oval
February 10 - 3rd ODI, Senwes Park
February 13 - 1st T20I, Senwes Park
February 16 - 2nd T20I, Buffalo Park
February 18 - 3rd T20I, Wanderers
February 21 - 4th T20I, Centurion
February 24 - 5th T20I, Newlands
AUSTRALIA TOUR
February 22-24 - Australia v SA Invitation XI, Willowmoore
Mark 1-5 - 1st Test, Kingsmead
March 9-13 - 2nd Test, St. George's Park
March 22-26 - 3rd Test, Newlands
March 30-April 3 - 4th Test, Wanderers