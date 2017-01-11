NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Bullring: Mixed emotions for Amla

2017-01-11 14:26
Hashim Amla (Gallo)
Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town – Hashim Amla will enter his prestigious 100th Test at the Wanderers, at least partly pressured additionally by the need to recapture form, with some conflicting thoughts surrounding his nine prior Tests at the venue.

The good news is that his Proteas record with the blade at the Bullring surpasses his overall average after 99 Test matches … if by the skinniest margin possible.

Whereas his career figure stands at 49.45, Amla currently averages 49.46 at the famous Highveld venue, scene of the dead-rubber third encounter with Sri Lanka from Thursday (10:00 start).

So based on statistical history, his chances of regaining his best standards in this match after an uncharacteristically modest trot must be considered pretty bright … albeit that, speaking of brightness, volatile Johannesburg weather at present could make life fairly challenging for batsmen over the next few days.

On the down side – and the veteran right-hander has never been branded anything less than a wholly loyal team player – the South African win record in the nine Tests he’s experienced at the Wanderers is a chequered one for a home ground of the national team.

It stands at exactly 50 percent: four wins, four losses and a draw.

Amla has savoured Bullring victories over New Zealand twice (May 2006 and November 2007) and once each against England (January 2010) and Pakistan (February 2013).

The defeats have come against Australia twice (February 2009 and November 2011), India (December 2006) and England in the last Test staged at the ground, in January last year.

Only stalemate of the nine is the one against India in December 2013.

Amla’s first of two centuries and biggest personal innings yet at the venue, came against the Black Caps in November 2007.

After respective low-scoring first innings, the Proteas burst into life during their second knock when Amla (176 not out) and Jacques Kallis (186) helped them amass a formidable 422 for three declared, en route to a handsome triumph.

His third-wicket partnership with Kallis was worth 330 runs, albeit short of a national record.

The other Amla ton at the Wanderers came in an exciting, ding-dong Test against the Aussies in November 2011, when Mitchell Johnson and now injury-bedevilled Pat Cummins spearheaded a particularly slippery visiting attack.

That didn’t stop Amla from plundering a courageous 105 in the decent SA second innings of 339 all out: most thought it would be enough to win the match, but Australia clawed their way to a target of 310 -- eight down -- and a praiseworthy triumph of their own.

Hashim Amla Test record at Wanderers (from earliest):

56 & 28 v NZ (won by four wickets)

0 & 17 v India (lost by 123 runs)

12 & 176no v NZ (won by 358 runs)

1 & 57 v Australia (lost by 162 runs)

75 v England (won by inns and 74 runs)

19 & 105 v Australia (lost by two wickets)

37 & 74no v Pakistan (won by 211 runs)

36 & 4 v India (draw)

40 & 5 v England (lost by seven wickets)

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    proteas  |  hashim amla  |  cricket
No Kolpak deal for De Lange - Knights CEO

2017-01-11 13:20

