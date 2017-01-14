Bowlers must remain consistent, patient – Duminy

Johannesburg - Proteas all-rounder, JP Duminy, says the bowlers needn't go 'searching' for wickets as they look to take full control of the third Test match against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium.

The Proteas have the early advantage on day two after picking up four wickets in response to their first innings total of 426 all out, and will need patience and consistency on a lively Wanderers deck.

Duminy feels the bowlers will continue to reap the rewards if they continuously land the ball in the 'good' areas because of the nature of the wicket.



"There is a lot in the wicket," he said after bad light brought an early end to play on Friday.

"We were quite honest with ourselves and in that first hour we probably didn't land it in as consistent an area we would have liked. I thought coming back after tea that was the best spell of bowling that we had today. That is something we will take forward tomorrow.

"There is a lot in the pitch, you have to put it in good areas and not ask for too much, don't go searching for wickets, that is the mindset and conversations we have been having in the team."

Duminy expressed relief at finally converting one of the many starts he has had this series, particularly with his new-found positive attitude at the crease, which has made batting look easy in challenging conditions.

He says his promotion to number four has come with added responsibility and pressure, but has opened up the opportunity to put in big scores like he showed with 155 in the first innings.

"It's been one of those series where I've felt really good but unfortunately I haven’t backed it up with consistent scores," he admitted.

"This is the third Test match and, I wouldn't say I put a lot of pressure on myself, but I was determined and hungry to put in a big performance. That was the relief on my face when I got to the century."

Play will resume at 10h00 on Saturday after bad light stopped play with the lost time to be made up in the second and third sessions.

Sri Lanka will resume on 80/4 with Angelo Mathews (11 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (3 not out) at the crease.

