Proteas

Boucher: Behardien a great leader

2017-01-10 14:26
Farhaan Behardien (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Titans coach Mark Boucher could not be more delighted with the appointment of Farhaan Behardien as stand-in T20 skipper for the Proteas.

Behardien will captain the Proteas for the first two matches in the T20 International series against Sri Lanka.

Boucher said that Behardien showed "great signs of being a leader" and his selection as skipper was justified by Cricket South Africa.

According to the Titans' official website, the coach was approached about the appointment of Behardien as interim skipper for the Proteas.

Behardien, 33, was a standout performer for the Titans and played an integral part of the Pretoria-based team claiming the T20 Challenge title against the Warriors.

Behardien was tied second for the leading run-scorer of the T20 Challenge campaign, making 352 runs at an average of 117.33 in 11 games.

A regular player in the Proteas' limited-overs squad, Behardien has played 25 T20Is and has scored 232 runs at an average of 23.20.

The former Proteas wicketkeeper was also happy with the call-up of Titans batsman Heino Kuhn, saying: "Some people have felt for some time that he could be in the Test team and I hope he is not merely earmarked for the national T20-format."

"He can play Test cricket for South Africa in the future," added Boucher.

The Proteas will take on Sri Lanka in the first T20 on Friday, January 20 at SuperSport Park, followed by the second T20 at Newlands (Sunday, January 22) and then the final T20 at Newlands (Wednesday, January 25).

Proteas squad:

Farhaan Behardien (Titans, capt), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Heino Kuhn (Titans), David Miller (Knights), Mangaliso Mosehle (Highveld Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Aaron Phangiso (Highveld Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors).

