NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Bookies: Proteas to win in Dunedin

2017-03-07 10:38
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - New Zealand have never lost a Test match in Dunedin, but that could all change when they meet South Africa in the first Test of a three-match series starting at midnight on Tuesday. 

According to local bookmakers Sportingbet, the Proteas are 19/20 favourites to win the match while the hosts are at 12/5 with the draw coming in at 11/4

Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla are joint-favourites to be South Africa's top run scorers in the match at 100/30 followed by Dean Elgar (4/1) and Stephen Cook (9/2). 

The Proteas are coming off Test series victories against Sri Lanka and Australia while they also beat New Zealand 1-0 in a two-match home series last year - all under the leadership of new captain Faf du Plessis. 

South Africa go into the series ranked 3rd in the world while New Zealand are 5th

Probable Proteas XI

Dean Elgar, Stephen Cook, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

Read more on:    proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Dolphins welcome back Proteas duo

2017-03-07 10:38

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Something’s stirring in SA rugby Blitzboks down Fiji for Las Vegas Sevens crown Heyneke’s company shows interest in buying SWD Mallett highlights problem areas for Stormers 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 2
Blitzboks face tricky pool in Canada Specman cracks nod for Vegas Dream Team Mallett: Too much focus on Pollard WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PSL

Fixtures
07 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Dunedin 23:30
15 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Wellington 23:30
24 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Hamilton 23:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 