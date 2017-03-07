Bookies: Proteas to win in Dunedin

Cape Town - New Zealand have never lost a Test match in Dunedin, but that could all change when they meet South Africa in the first Test of a three-match series starting at midnight on Tuesday.

According to local bookmakers Sportingbet, the Proteas are 19/20 favourites to win the match while the hosts are at 12/5 with the draw coming in at 11/4.

Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla are joint-favourites to be South Africa's top run scorers in the match at 100/30 followed by Dean Elgar (4/1) and Stephen Cook (9/2).

The Proteas are coming off Test series victories against Sri Lanka and Australia while they also beat New Zealand 1-0 in a two-match home series last year - all under the leadership of new captain Faf du Plessis.

South Africa go into the series ranked 3rd in the world while New Zealand are 5th.

Probable Proteas XI

Dean Elgar, Stephen Cook, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel