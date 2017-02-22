NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Amla predicts success for SA's new T20 league

2017-02-22 21:36
hashim amla
Hashim Amla (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Cricket South Africa’s #T20 Global Destination League (GDL) is taking shape as it approaches the last week to receive Expressions of Interest from bidders wishing to own a team.

While there is notable excitement around the world and plenty of mystery surrounding who will be the first eight team owners, the Protea players currently touring New Zealand are also starting to feel the buzz of a new dawn in South African cricket later this year.

South Africa's premier limited-overs opening batsman, Hashim Amla, will be among the star attractions in the inaugural #T20 Global Destination League and he is excited to be a part of history by being among the first to play in this league.

“It’s massive,” Amla said. “The #T20 GDL has enormous potential and will change the face of South African domestic T20 cricket. We have been longing for a big league of our own to showcase the talent, facilities and beauty of South Africa.”

Amla had an inviting message for potential owners and participants, both locally and internationally.

“South Africa is one of the most beautiful countries in the world - we have great weather, beautiful tourist attractions and cuisine and we have proven to be warm hosts. We are also lucky to be in a great time zone that would attract huge viewership as we suit most of the cricket world.

Owners, potential investors and players will be getting involved in a league that has every reason to succeed,” he added.

The prospect of having some of the best and biggest names in international cricket playing in the league has also caught the attention of the classy batsman.

“We have great talent in South Africa and for our local players to rub shoulders and play with some of the best T20 players in the world can only be good for them,” said Amla.

