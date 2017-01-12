NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Amla hits ton in 100th Test

2017-01-12 16:23
Hashim Amla (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Wanderers

Johannesburg - He came to the crease in his 100th Test match without a half-century in 10 knocks.

It has been a rare lean run in the career of one of South Africa's finest ever batsman, and in true Hashim Amla fashion, he rose to the occasion when it mattered most on Thursday. 

His 26th Test century came midway through the final session on day one of the third Test against Sri Lanka, and it was one to savour. 

He was dropped on 5 off the bowling of Saranga Lakmal in the over before lunch, but Amla grew in confidence as his innings progressed and by the time he had reached 50 just before tea, he was back to his best. 

Having been cautious in the early stages of his knock, Amla was flowing freely after tea and he moved swiftly to three figures as he shared in a monster partnership with JP Duminy. 

The moment the Johannesburg crowd had been waiting for came at 16:22, when Amla came down the track to hit Rangana Herath over mid-off to reach his century.

It came off 169 balls and included 14 boundaries, and while it is fitting that the 'Mighty Hash' reached a ton in his 100th Test, it also signals a return to form for one of the Proteas' most important players. 

Amla becomes the eighth player to score a century in his 100th Test match.

Read more on:    proteas  |  hashim amla  |  johannesburg  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

These little kids dancing will make your day

33 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Els ‘disappointed’ by SA Open trio snub Former Proteas star tees up at SA Open Chiefs allegedly verbally abused female parking wardens Proteas bat first as Olivier debuts Amla, Duminy put Proteas in control
2017 wish list for SA rugby WATCH: Djokovic hits Warne for SIX for charity Jackman: Golden voice wasted Bafana job: Why Pitso prefers staying at 'Downs Chair umpire makes tennis history for SA

Fixtures
12 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 10:00
20 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 18:00
22 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 14:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Assuming AB de Villiers is over his elbow injury, who should skipper the Proteas in their Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 