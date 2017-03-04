AB: We're ready for the Champions Trophy

Cape Town - Proteas skipper AB de Villiers insists that his team have
come a long way from their 2015 World Cup semi-final defeat to the Black Caps
in Auckland.
The skipper feels his team is ready for the ICC Champions
Trophy that takes place in June this year in England after beating New Zealand
3-2 in their ODI series.
De Villiers admitted there was a fair amount of emotion
attached to the win in the decider which took place at the venue of their World
Cup heartache.
The skipper said after the win: "There's a bit of
emotion in us winning the series, especially chasing under pressure. We'll
enjoy the victory. It doesn't make it right after we lost the semi-final. That
will never change.
South Africa have been in imposing ODI form this season
first dispatching Ireland then whitewashing Australia and Sri Lanka before
winning a tightly contested series in New Zealand and the skipper is positive
ahead of the Champions Trophy.
He added: "I felt ready [for the Champions Trophy]
before this tour but this was a really good test for us. I truly believe we are
ready.
"It will be silly for me to say yes we are going to win
it even though I believe that in my heart, but no one is going to make silly
statements like that. We are going there to win and I think we are ready, so if
all things go well I think we will be there at the end of the tournament."
South Africa looked like they might get the jitters after
the bowlers had seemingly set up a straight forward chase bowling the Black
Caps out for just 149 on a tricky surface.
After losing three quick wickets though De Villiers and Faf
du Plessis steadied before David Miller took the skippers place and along with
the Test captain guided the Proteas home to a six wicket win.
De Villiers was happy with how the chase was handled though
saying: "Tonight was a great way to
show everyone we can handle pressure, that we can cross the line in tight games
with tricky totals and a really good bowling opposition who squeeze you very
hard.
"All our batters showed a lot of positivity, which was
great. In the past we fell into traps of being conservative and being stuck in
a bubble when the pressure is on. We hit ourselves out of that with great body
language and good skill throughout the innings. It's a great step in the right
direction."