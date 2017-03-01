NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

AB: We need to get our act together

2017-03-01 22:33
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas skipper AB de Villiers admits that the Proteas were beaten by the superior team in the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Black Caps opening batsman Martin Guptill powered his side to a convincing seven-wicket victory on Wednesday.

De Villiers decided to bat first as the Proteas got off to a horrid start by losing opening Quinton de Kock in the first over.

The skipper top-scored for his side, making an unbeaten 72, while Faf du Plessis contributed 67 and Hashim Amla 40 as the Proteas set 279/8 in their 50 overs.

However, it wasn't enough, as Guptill (180*) and Ross Taylor (66) put on a 180-run third wicket partnership to level the five-match ODI series 2-2.

"We didn't play our best cricket, especially the second half of it," De Villiers told reporters after the match.

"I wasn't completely happy with our skill set tonight and in the rest of the series we've been bowling really well. There also just wasn't that spark in the field.

"The wicket played really well through 100 overs and we were beaten by the better team today.

"But we need to get our act together for the final now."

Guptill, who came back to the side after recovering from an injury, was in majestic form as he plundered 11 sixes and 15 fours in his unbeaten 180 from 138 balls.

"It was really difficult to set a field to him (Guptill) and we maybe gave him a few boundary balls as well, but he played a fantastic knock and a lot of credit has to go to him. It was a very special innings," said De Villiers.

"Eden Park will be a new game and a new challenge and we know we have to start all over again. Hopefully we bowl a bit better to him in that game."

The result was bad news for the Proteas in terms of the ICC ODI rankings, as they surrendered top spot to Australia with the loss.

The fifth and final deciding ODI will take place in Auckland on Saturday, starting at 03:00 (SA time).

Read more on:    proteas  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Clinical Dolphins ease past Knights

2017-03-01 19:56

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ex-Zim cricketers involved in nasty Facebook spat AfriForum calls for sacking of sports ministry’s media man White fancies Springboks return Guptill guides NZ to ODI series levelling win Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke
White fancies Springboks return Naas: No need for Boks to employ Italy tactics Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job? Proteas must seal it in house of ghosts Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke

Fixtures
04 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Auckland 03:00
07 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Dunedin 23:30
15 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Wellington 23:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on Super Rugby Week 1 and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 