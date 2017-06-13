AB to captain T20 side in England

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday named the Proteas squad for the three-match T20 series in England to be played immediately after the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy Tournament in June.

AB de Villiers will captain the side in the absence of regular T20 captain Faf du Plessis.

"I would like to thank Farhaan Behardien for leading the side so ably in the recent series against Sri Lanka," commented CSA National Selection Panel convener, Linda Zondi.

"We are indeed fortunate in the quality of our team leaders and Farhaan remains very much part of this group.

"We have also been impressed as a panel by the quality of players coming through our franchise and South Africa 'A' system and we are ready to give further opportunities to Andile Phehlukwayo, Mangaliso Mosehle, Jon-Jon Smuts and Dane Paterson who all made their debuts in the recent series against Sri Lanka. Unfortunately, Lungi Ngidi could not be considered because of injury.

"This is an exciting opportunity for the newcomers to play alongside world-class and experienced players like AB, Farhaan, David Miller, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris and Wayne Parnell."

There is one new cap in this format in Dwaine Pretorius, who has been a regular member of the ODI squad during the past season.

Proteas T20 squad:

AB de Villiers (captain, Titans), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), David Miller (Knights), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Mangaliso Mosehle (Highveld Lions), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)

Fixtures:

Wednesday, June 21: 1st T20, Southampton - 19:30

Friday, June 23: 2nd T20, Taunton - 18:00



Sunday, June 25: 3rd T20, Cardiff - 15:30