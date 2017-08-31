NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

AB: Proteas will miss Russell Domingo

2017-08-31 22:02
ab de villiers, russell domingo
AB de Villiers and Russell Domingo (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers has bid farewell and thanked outgoing Russell Domingo as South African national coach.

Earlier this week, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed Domingo's successor as former West Indian bowler Ottis Gibson.

CSA decided to appoint Domingo as the coach of the South Africa 'A' side.

Domingo took over from Gary Kirsten as Proteas coach in 2013 with the recent 3-1 England Test series defeat his final assignment at the helm.

De Villiers posted a video via his app, AB17, and thanked Domingo for the "impact" he played on the him and his team-mates.

"We'll miss Russell Domingo a lot, he has had a fantastic run as coach we got along with him really well," said De Villiers.

"He has had a big impact on all of us as cricketers.

"Well done to Russ on a great cricketing career as a coach."

This is not forever farewell for De Villiers and Domingo, as the duo will be in the same changeroom for the inaugural T20 Global League.

Domingo will be coaching the Pretoria Mavericks with De Villiers selected as the South African Marquee player.

proteas  |  ottis gibson  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
