NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

AB 'not retiring', opts out of NZ Tests

2017-01-17 10:29
AB de Villiers (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Star Proteas batsman AB de Villiers insists he has no intention of retiring from Test cricket, but has made himself unavailable for the three-Test series against New Zealand in March.

Reports at the weekend indicated that De Villiers’ future in the longer format of the game was uncertain, and he responded to the speculation on Tuesday.

"I'm not retiring out of Test cricket, I'm not retiring out of any format, that's for sure. I am not prepared to do that," he told the 702 radio station.

The 32-year-old however highlighted that the 2019 Cricket World Cup (in England) was his main priority and emphasised the need to manage his workload.

“I am going to do everything possible to get there (2019 World Cup). It's important to play the other formats, but mentally and physically I need to be in a good space come the 2019 World Cup and that's what I am aiming for. I know it’s still a long way away and it's all about managing that really well in order for me to get there.

“I am going to have to make certain choices. It's not easy for me. I have always been the go-ahead guy, the team man, never want to miss a game for South Africa and I still do, but the schedules these days, it's really tough to play all formats, especially at the age of 32, when most cricketers don't go past the age of 35. If you do the math, it takes to me to 2019, 2020 at the most. Hopefully by then I will still be fit and be there to lift the trophy with the boys."

He has subsequently pulled out of the New Zealand Test series, a Cricket South Africa spokesperson confirmed to Sport24 on Tuesday.

De Villiers has not played red ball cricket for South Africa since last January’s home series against England.

An elbow injury then hampered his year and he has been out of action in all formats since July.

He is now set to make his return to the international stage in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Cape Town this month.

Before that he will play an amateur one-day game for Northerns in Benoni.

Read more on:    proteas  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Hey, how about a Domingo shout-out?

28 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Local caddie strikes it rich at SA Open Coetzee outlines plans in e-mail to SA Rugby WATCH: Frans Steyn red-carded for high tackle Comrades Marathon announces route change Bulls centre juggles work and rugby
CSA's biggest challenge in 2017 Fleck: Bok 'blueprint' won't dictate our style AB's Test future remains uncertain Olivier: It felt like 20 million people were watching WATCH: Frans Steyn red-carded for high tackle

Fixtures
20 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 18:00
22 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 14:30
25 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Cape Town 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Assuming AB de Villiers is over his elbow injury, who should skipper the Proteas in their Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 