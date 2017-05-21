NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

5 things Proteas need to ensure success

2017-05-21 06:08
Proteas fielding (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Simnikiwe Xabanisa

-

It’s not often that a series against England is considered to be a stepping stone to better things, but the Proteas’ three-match, one-day international rubber against the poms – beginning on Wednesday and finishing on Monday – has been reduced to exactly that because of the looming ICC Champions Trophy.

So, what should have been a spirited start to a tour that included a T20 and test series has been relegated to warm-up games for the Champions Trophy competition, which begins on June 1.

South Africa goes into the series looking to answer questions that will fine-tune the Proteas in their search of that elusive major ICC trophy – they have so far only won the inaugural tournament, which was played in 1998.

The Proteas last lost a series in a bilateral tour against Bangladesh in 2015. Since then, they have elevated themselves to the number one team in the world, with top-ranked bowler Imran Tahir, and CSA Award winners Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada leading the charge.

Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa, who recently led his team to the domestic T20 and One-Day Cup finals against the Titans, tried to answer the few questions that were still rattling around about what looks like a well-oiled Proteas machine.

1. Who opens with Kagiso Rabada, a bowler or an all-rounder?

I think a guy like Morné Morkel will struggle to get a game with Chris Morris bowling and batting as well as he is. The thing about the South African attack is that they are very aggressive.

You’ve got Rabada, Tahir and Morris, who is also a natural wicket-taker, so I think the other opening spot will go to an all-rounder.

2. Is the number seven batting  position still an issue?

The top six has been the same for the past five games, which allows the coach to be flexible. The top six is settled and they have four genuine all-rounders in Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius and Wayne Parnell.

I think they will go with a ‘horses for courses’ approach. They’ll probably have Pretorius bat at seven, with Morris at eight and then either Phehlukwayo or Parnell at nine.

3. Who are the go-to men at the death?

You’ve got Rabada and Morris; with Phehlukwayo or Parnell to support them if they miss their marks.

I expect them to get Pretorius to finish his overs because of a lack of pace and because he is slightly predictable in how he bowls.

4. Will surprise selection Keshav Maharaj be used as an ace up the sleeve?

I don’t think they’ll need Maharaj with JP Duminy in the squad.

Also, with the way Tahir is bowling, you’re almost guaranteed a 10-over spell.

They’ll watch what he can do against England, but I don’t think he’ll get much game time in the Champions Trophy.

5. What will the Proteas’ greatest weapon be?

Our fielding will be a key component of our success. It has been before, because it puts pressure on other teams.

Working to get it back to those standards will be no different in this series.

Read more on:    proteas  |  england  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ton-up De Kock gives Proteas warm-up win

2017-05-20 07:09

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Referee Van Heerden steals the show at Newlands As it happened: Lions 51-14 Bulls Blitzboks stunned in London Lions gore bumbling Bulls Cheetahs huff and puff ... and get thumped
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Fixtures
Wednesday, 24 May 2017
England v South Africa, Leeds 15:00
Saturday, 27 May 2017
England v South Africa, Southampton 12:00
Monday, 29 May 2017
England v South Africa, London 12:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 