Proteas

'438' - Do you remember?

2017-03-12 15:16
Herschelle Gibbs (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - It might seem like it happened just the other day, but March 12, 2017 marks the 11th anniversary of the famous '438-game' where the Proteas chased down a world record ODI score at the Wanderers against Australia.

Many records were broken during that chase, including both teams becoming the first to post over 400 in their respective turns at the crease.

Batting first, Australia lambasted the Protea bowling lineup and ended with 434-4 from their 50 overs. Captain Ricky Ponting top scored with 164 off 104 balls (13x4, 9x6).

South Africa's reply was nothing short of staggering.

Led by Graeme Smith and Herschelle Gibbs, they went about chasing down the target and ensuring they stayed ahead of the required run-rate. Smith ended with 90 off 55 balls (13x4, 2x6) and Gibbs an incredible 175 off just 111 balls (21x4, 7x6).

It was left to wicket-keeper Mark Boucher and Makhaya Ntini to keep cool heads and win the game by one wicket with a ball to spare. 

In 2011, fans from around the world voted the match as the greatest ODI ever. 

Former Proteas cricketers and others took to Twitter to reminisce. 

Watch highlights from the game here.

