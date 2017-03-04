Warriors wallop Dolphins at St George's

Cape Town - A superb century from Colin Ingram helped the Warriors gain a second consecutive victory as they beat the Dolphins by 130 runs in their One-Day Cup fixture at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Chasing 275 for the win, the Dolphins could only manage 144 in reply handing the Eastern Cape franchise their second bonus-point win in a row.

Veteran Dolphins opener Morne van Wyk hammered 36 off 25 balls and captain Khaya Zondo contributed a fighting 32, but the remainder of the batsmen succumbed to some disciplined bowling from the Warriors attack.

The Dolphins did get off to a quick start but the loss of Van Wyk saw their bid for victory steadily disintegrate with seamer Aya Gqamane returning 2-18 in a fiery spell in the early part of the innings.

The Warriors spin trio of Ingram, Colin Ackermann and Jon-Jon Smuts turned the screws and kept matters tight while also playing a massive role in the demise of the visitors.

Earlier, Ingram scored his 15th career hundred as the Warriors posted a competitive 274 for five wickets after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Ingram, playing in his 161st limited overs match, was superb for the home team and shared in three vital partnerships at the top of the order with Gihahn Cloete (34) and Ackermann who made a fluent 50.

Ackermann reached 1 000 List A career runs in that innings but it was the experienced Ingram who stole the show making 105 off 112 balls including seven fours and two sixes.

The Warriors won the toss and after a slow start by the openers, Jon-Jon Smuts (6) lofted a cover-drive straight into the hands of Calvin Savage at cover off the bowling of Robbie Frylinck.

Ingram joined Cloete and the pair posted 60 runs for the second wicket before Cloete used his feet to spinner Kyle Nipper only to drag the ball to deep long-on where he was caught.

Ackermann then played a stylish innings with Ingram and they had a stand of 75 for the third wicket in 17 overs.

Ingram also had a hand in another vital partnership with Lesiba Ngoepe as the duo scored a quick-fire 62 off only 38 balls for the fifth wicket.

Ngoepe then finished the innings with some fine strokes in making an unbeaten and valuable 43 in only 26 deliveries.