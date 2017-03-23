Titans confirm top spot with easy win over Cobras

Cape Town - An unbeaten half-century by Jonathan Vandiar paved the way for the Titans to conclude their Momentum One-Day Cup regular season with a comfortable eight-wicket win over the Cape Cobras at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

The left-hander made 72 (78 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) to help his team reach their 185-run victory target with almost 20 overs to spare. Vandiar’s effort came after the home bowlers shot out the visitors for 184 after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

Aviwe Mgijima was the only batsmen to hit a half-century, holding the innings together thanks to his 52 (96 balls, 2 fours). There were also contributions of 42 from Dane Vilas and 39 by Dayyaan Galiem as the Cobras were bundled out in 44.5 overs.

All the bowlers shone for the Titans, the pick of them being Lungi Ngidi with his 2/20 in eight overs, with two apiece also for Junior Dala (2/33) and Tabraiz Shamsi (2/53).

The reply was fluent one for the hosts, bar a hiccup, when the 100 was raised.

Aiden Markram helped Vandiar put on 75 for the first wicket, before Eddie Leie (3/54) removed the former for 49. The on-loan Highveld Lions spinner then took out Heino Kuhn (19) and Proteas captain AB de Villiers, who was caught and bowled for a second-ball duck, within the space of three deliveries.

That left the Titans on 100/3, but Farhaan Behardien and Vandiar put on 81 for the fourth wicket to ensure the home side won with ease – 111 balls to be precise.

They will now watch over the weekend and await the winner of the Qualifier between the Knights and the Warriors to learn whom they will meet in the March 31 final.