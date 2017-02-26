NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
One Day Cup

Titans claim second consecutive bonus-point victory

2017-02-26 19:11
Albie Morkel (Gallo Images)
Related Links
Cape Town - Junior Dala and Eldred Hawken claimed three wickets apiece to knock the stuffing out of the Highveld Lions batting and clinch a second bonus-point win in three days for the Titans.
 
After Henry Davids and Albie Morkel both scored half-centuries in a Titans total of 268 for nine, Dala and Hawken reduced the Lions to 52 for five to ensure there would be no real contest at SuperSport Park.
 
The Lions were eventually bowled out for 159 to lose by 109 runs - their second One-Day Cup loss in three days.
 
Having lost their opening game of the competition, the Titans have catapulted themselves to the top of the table with 10 points - two more than the second-placed Dolphins.
 
Although the hosts were unable to put together a fifty partnership in their innings after they had lost the toss and been asked to bat, Davids (63) and Morkel (61 not out) found enough support from the other batsmen to fight their way to a respectable score.
 
Heino Kuhn made 33 after Davids' dismissal had sparked a middle-order collapse, and Shaun von Berg (20), Malusi Siboto (16) and Hawken (10) all kept Morkel company for long enough to see the all-rounder strike some late boundaries.
 
Nevertheless the Lions bowlers, led by Beuran Hendricks (3 for 41) and Bjorn Fortuin (2 for 46), would have felt that it was a job well done at the break.
 
However, Dala and Hawken did not allow the visiting batsmen to get up and running.
 
After Dala removed Reeza Hendricks and Dominic Hendricks in the space of three deliveries, Hawken dismissed Rassie van der Dussen and Willem Mulder in consecutive overs.
 
Dala then had Nicky van den Bergh caught behind, leaving Mangaliso Mosehle (21), Fortuin (34) and the Lions lower order with far too much to do.
 
Shaun von Berg and Davids wrapped up the tail with two wickets apiece, but Dala (3 for 21) and Hawken (3 for 40) - who had been promoted to the franchise side on the back of some good form for Northerns - were the real heroes.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Domingo thrilled by talented young guns

2017-02-26 19:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 37-24 Bulls Ex-All Black, O'Connor held in Paris over cocaine Stormers take Bulls into deep water Stormers claim Newlands try-fest Venter, Smith to join Bok staff - report
Philander harbours ODI ambitions Death overs still shaky for Proteas Sutton keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew Kolisi named Stormers skipper 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Fixtures
01 March 2017
VKB Knights v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Bloemfontein 14:00
03 March 2017
BuildNat Cape Cobras v Highveld Lions, Paarl 14:00
Multiply Titans v VKB Knights, Benoni 14:00
Warriors v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Port Elizabeth 14:00
05 March 2017
Highveld Lions v VKB Knights, Johannesburg 10:00
Warriors v Multiply Titans, East London 10:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will you be backing in this year's Momentum One Day Cup?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 