Titans claim second consecutive bonus-point victory























Shaun von Berg and Davids wrapped up the tail with two wickets apiece, but Dala (3 for 21) and Hawken (3 for 40) - who had been promoted to the franchise side on the back of some good form for Northerns - were the real heroes.

Dala then had Nicky van den Bergh caught behind, leaving Mangaliso Mosehle (21), Fortuin (34) and the Lions lower order with far too much to do. After Dala removed Reeza Hendricks and Dominic Hendricks in the space of three deliveries, Hawken dismissed Rassie van der Dussen and Willem Mulder in consecutive overs. However, Dala and Hawken did not allow the visiting batsmen to get up and running. Nevertheless the Lions bowlers, led by Beuran Hendricks (3 for 41) and Bjorn Fortuin (2 for 46), would have felt that it was a job well done at the break. Heino Kuhn made 33 after Davids' dismissal had sparked a middle-order collapse, and Shaun von Berg (20), Malusi Siboto (16) and Hawken (10) all kept Morkel company for long enough to see the all-rounder strike some late boundaries.

Although the hosts were unable to put together a fifty partnership in their innings after they had lost the toss and been asked to bat, Davids (63) and Morkel (61 not out) found enough support from the other batsmen to fight their way to a respectable score.