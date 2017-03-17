Smuts ton sets Warriors up for Knights win

Cape Town - Jon-Jon Smuts struck a second successive century to script another vital win for the
Warriors in their quest to reach the One-Day Cup playoffs as they
clinched a tense six-run win over the Knights at St George’s Park in Port
Elizabeth on Friday.
The home
captain, who made a career-best unbeaten 173 against the Cape Cobras
on Sunday, followed that up with 132 (144 balls, 8 fours, 5 sixes) as the men
from the Eastern Cape amassed 284/8.
Opposite
number Pite van Bijon then lead a strong reply with his 84 (104 balls, 10
fours), but the visitors were restricted to 278/8.
The
Warriors had won the toss and batted at the start, and after a 46-run opening
stand, they lost Gihahn Cloete (22) and Colin Ingram (8) in quick succession.
Colin
Ackermann then joined his captain and struck a fine 86 (96 balls, 5 fours, 3
sixes), sharing in a record 151-run third wicket stand for the Warriors against
the Knights in the process.
After he
fell, followed by Smuts after he notched up his sixth List A hundred, the home
side lost five wickets in the last 13 balls to end their inning disappointingly.
Mbulelo
Budaza was the pick of the bowlers with 4/69.
But the
Warriors bowlers struck thrice in the first five overs and then claimed the
prize wicket of David Miller (18), who was struck on the helmet by a Sisanda
Magala bouncer first ball, in the 10th over, leaving the Knights on 48/4.
Luthando
Mnyanda led the recovery with 43, before Aubrey Swanepoel (76 off 77 balls, 6
fours, 2 sixes) then provided support for Van Biljon. And after the captain
fell, Swanepoel battled hard right to the end, but fell just short.
Andre Birch
was the pick of the bowlers with 3/45, while there were two wickets each for
Magala (2/61) and Ackermann (2/37).
The result
left the Warriors in second position, three points behind the Dolphins.