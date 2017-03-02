NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
One Day Cup

Ngidi returns, as Titans eye third straight win

2017-03-02 21:22
Lungi Ngidi (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Titans coach Mark Boucher is bracing himself for another tough weekend of One-Day Cup action as his team play twice in three days, starting with a home clash against the Knights at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday.

The hosts have made a fine comeback after they were stunned by the log-leading Dolphins in their opening match when a total of 325 was successfully chased.

Boucher's men have since gone on to beat the Cape Cobras and Highveld Lions ticking the bonus-point boxes along the way.

The Titans coach is pleased with their progress.

"It was a tough start losing out in a game where we made 300 plus, but we’ve come back quite nicely since then with back-to-back wins in the next two matches," he said. "With a quick turnaround, we always knew it was going to be tough.

"The matches come thick and fast in this competition and you have to be prepared. It’s a good thing we have a good squad of players and every one of them will play a part as the season progresses."

The Titans are currently second on the standings, with a game in hand over the Dolphins.

Their Friday visitors, on the other hand, are presently second bottom after two woeful batting performances led to successive defeats at the hands of the Warriors and Dolphins.

"We're by no means the finished article as yet and we have to keep our focus, not get ahead of ourselves and give each team the respect it deserves," Boucher explained.

"We have the Knights tomorrow and we know they're going to come at us, especially after what happened to them in the last two games."

After that the Titans conclude the first round of matches with a trip to East London to take on the Warriors on Sunday.

"We can't at all worry about that game," the Titans boss adds. "First we have to play Friday and then think about Sunday. If we say last weekend was a big one, then this weekend is also big as big, because as I said, there are no easy games."

The return of Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi after a four-week injury absence highlights the home side’s team news and Boucher is pleased to have him available.

"It's good news to have him back and it will just add to the depth in our squad," the coach concluded.

Read more on:    titans  |  one day cup  |  lungi ngidi  |  mark boucher  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Warriors seek home comforts in One Day Cup

2017-03-02 19:32

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Hasane mum on 'punish white people' tweet DA calls for firing of Fikile Mbalula's 'racist' media man Kepler clarifies Hansie match-fixing comments Super Rugby: Weekend teams Golf's greatest character Simon Hobday dies
White fancies Springboks return Naas: No need for Boks to employ Italy tactics Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job? Proteas must seal it in house of ghosts Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke

Fixtures
03 March 2017
BuildNat Cape Cobras v Highveld Lions, Paarl 14:00
Multiply Titans v VKB Knights, Benoni 14:00
Warriors v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Port Elizabeth 14:00
05 March 2017
Highveld Lions v VKB Knights, Johannesburg 10:00
Warriors v Multiply Titans, East London 10:00
08 March 2017
BuildNat Cape Cobras v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Paarl 14:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will you be backing in this year's Momentum One Day Cup?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on Super Rugby Week 1 and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 