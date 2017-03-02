Ngidi returns, as Titans eye third straight win

Cape Town - Titans coach Mark Boucher is bracing himself for another tough weekend of One-Day Cup action as his team play twice in three days, starting with a home clash against the Knights at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday.

The hosts have made a fine comeback after they were stunned by the log-leading Dolphins in their opening match when a total of 325 was successfully chased.

Boucher's men have since gone on to beat the Cape Cobras and Highveld Lions ticking the bonus-point boxes along the way.

The Titans coach is pleased with their progress.

"It was a tough start losing out in a game where we made 300 plus, but we’ve come back quite nicely since then with back-to-back wins in the next two matches," he said. "With a quick turnaround, we always knew it was going to be tough.

"The matches come thick and fast in this competition and you have to be prepared. It’s a good thing we have a good squad of players and every one of them will play a part as the season progresses."

The Titans are currently second on the standings, with a game in hand over the Dolphins.

Their Friday visitors, on the other hand, are presently second bottom after two woeful batting performances led to successive defeats at the hands of the Warriors and Dolphins.

"We're by no means the finished article as yet and we have to keep our focus, not get ahead of ourselves and give each team the respect it deserves," Boucher explained.

"We have the Knights tomorrow and we know they're going to come at us, especially after what happened to them in the last two games."

After that the Titans conclude the first round of matches with a trip to East London to take on the Warriors on Sunday.

"We can't at all worry about that game," the Titans boss adds. "First we have to play Friday and then think about Sunday. If we say last weekend was a big one, then this weekend is also big as big, because as I said, there are no easy games."

The return of Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi after a four-week injury absence highlights the home side’s team news and Boucher is pleased to have him available.

