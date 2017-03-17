Markram, Titans rewrite history books, maul Lions

Cape Town - Aiden Markram smashed the highest individual score in domestic history and the Titans recorded their highest score ever as they eased to a 169-run bonus-point win over the Highveld Lions in their One-Day Cup clash in Johannesburg on Friday.

Opener Markram made 183 (138 balls, 18 fours, 5 sixes) - his third List A ton and best effort in all professional cricket - to surpass the previous highest score of 181 made by Reeza Hendricks for the Knights against the Dolphins back in the 2014/15 season as the visitors amassed 415/3.

It beat their own record of 400/5 that was scored against the Cape Cobras just a few games earlier, with Henry Davids also playing a pivotal role thanks to his 128 (108 balls, 11 fours, 6 sixes), which was his eighth one-day hundred.

Once both men fell, Farhaan Behardien was on hand to plunder 62 off 31 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes) to take the Titans to a monumental total.

The Lions, who has lost the toss at the start, needed a big start from their openers to have any chance, but they had key men Rassie van der Dussen (4) and Reeza Hendricks (0) dismissed with four on the board and never recovered.

No 3 Mangaliso Mosehle provided them with a little bit of impetus with his rollicking 74 (44 balls, 8 fours, 5 sixes) as they raced along at around eight to the over for most of their chase. But wickets at regular intervals meant they were all out for a meagre 246 in just 33.5 overs.

Half of the Lions’ line-up fell to the spin of Tabraiz Shamsi, who took a career-best 5/74 in 8.5 overs.

In the end the Titans sealed a fine bonus point win, with the margin of victory their biggest over any team in a one-day game.