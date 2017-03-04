Lions edge Cobras in Paarl clash

Justin Ontong and Dane Vilas (42) got to work with a well-manufactured
82-run stand, with Ontong pushing on to score a vital 80. Ontong found
willing partners after the dismissal of Vilas, with Aviwe Mgijima (58)
and Dane Piedt (42) carrying the side over the 200 mark.
The Lions lost their way somewhat during this phase, but Wiaan Mulder
had a hand in all five of the remaining wickets, assisting with two run
outs and finishing with figures of 3-50 to restrict the Cobras to 244.
The visitors were well set thanks to an industrious 42-run opening stand
between Van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks (21), with the latter
falling to the impressive Lizaad Williams, who finished with figures of
3-31, including three maidens.
Despite Williams's efforts, the rest of the bowling attack failed to
come to the party as Van der Dussen and Dominic Hendricks took the sting
out of the chase with a 106-run stand.
Van der Dussen was run out on 66, but Hendricks provided the stability with an excellent 91 off 108 balls.
Mulder's 25 off 29 balls proved critical, and despite him falling in the
penultimate over, Hendricks fittingly smashed a boundary off the
second-last ball to see his side home.
It was the Lions' second win of the season, while it was a third defeat in five for the inconsistent Cobras.