NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
One Day Cup

Knights break Dolphins hearts in thriller

2017-03-23 23:00
Cricket bat and ball (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Knights will host the Momentum One-Day Qualifier on Sunday after they beat the Dolphins in a low-scoring thriller at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday night.

In a see-saw affair, the visitors made heavy work of a modest 205 target and had to rely on an unbeaten last wicket stand of 27 to get them over the line with four balls to spare. Sammy Mofokeng (17) and Marchant de Lange (7) were the heroes in a remarkable game that could so easily have gone either way.

Dillon du Preez and Imran Tahir claimed 4/31 apiece for their respective sides, but it boiled down to nerves at the end as the Knights held theirs in what was effectively a quarter-final meeting.

The central franchise will now host the Warriors in Bloemfontein in the next round, with the Titans awaiting the winner in the March 31 final.

But they had to work hard to get there, despite a disciplined performance with the ball after they had lost the toss and were asked to bowl first.

The home side were in trouble from the outset after losing in-form openers Morne van Wyk (11) and Vaughn van Jaarsveld (8) inside the first six overs. The visiting bowlers continued to chip away through the likes of Shadley van Schalkwyk (2/34) and Mofokeng (2/45).

Despite the efforts of top-scorer Sarel Erwee (44), the Dolphins were in a defensive mode for most of their innings, but did manage to pass 200 thanks to Andile Phehlukwayo (39), Robbie Frylinck (36) and Prenelan Subrayen (25).

The Knights then looked to be cruising to victory thanks to an opening stand of 61 between Rudi Second (39) and Tumelo Bodibe (20). But a collapse of five wickets for 12 runs saw the visitors plunge from 61/0 to 73/5 – David Miller amongst the wickets to fall when he was dismissed by Tahir for a first ball duck.

But a 56-run sixth wicket stand between captain Pite van Biljon (44) and Aubrey Swanepoel (42) looked to have steadied the ship, and they looked in more control after the latter was part of a 42-run seventh wicket stand.

More drama followed with three more quick wickets leaving the Knights on 180/9, but Mofokeng and De Lange squeezed his side home.

Read more on:    knights  |  dolphins  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Raval calls for Black Caps application

2017-03-23 22:43

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cobus Wiese in line for Stormers debut Steven Kitshoff: Why I'm heading back to SA Super Rugby: Weekend teams Div hits out at Smith, says Boks will struggle Reports suggest Ackermann close to Lions exit
New era begins for Senatla Domingo: Proteas a work in progress Hamilton wants more women, fewer 'dudes' Serfontein set for Bulls milestone Why SA can't have 6 Super Rugby teams

Fixtures
26 March 2017
VKB Knights v Warriors, Bloemfontein 10:00
27 March 2017
VKB Knights v Warriors, Bloemfontein 14:00
31 March 2017
Multiply Titans v 2nd/3rd Place Qual, Centurion 14:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will you be backing in this year's Momentum One Day Cup?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane previews big SA derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 