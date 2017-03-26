NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
One Day Cup

FS Cricket Union apologise for pitch fiasco

2017-03-26 19:32
Mangaung Oval (Gallo Images)
Related Links

The Free State Cricket Union (FSCU) has apologised after the Momentum One Day Cup play-off match between the Knights and Warriors was called off due to a dangerous playing surface. 

The FSCU released a statement offering their sincere apologies to all parties concerned, including the sponsors of the competition, team sponsors, the teams as well as supporters. 

The Warriors won the toss and elected to bat, struggling to 88/3 in 28 overs before umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker, in consultation with match referee Barry Lambson, decided to stop the game.

The match will now start afresh on Monday at 14h00 with the winners playing the Titans in the final of the competition on Friday.

Full Free State Cricket Union statement

On behalf of Free State Cricket Union we sincerely apologise for the Momentum One Day Cup play-off match between the VKB Knights and Warriors being abandoned due to an unfit playing surface, after 28 overs.

To the visiting team, Cricket South Africa, the sponsors (Momentum) our loyal supporters and team sponsors we sincerely apologise.  

The match will be replayed tomorrow 27 March 2017 at Mangaung Oval starting at 2pm. Entrance to the stadium will be free.

Read more on:    warriors  |  knights  |  one day cup  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cup qualifier abandoned due to dangerous pitch

2017-03-26 15:49

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas: hail the tail that stings! Stormers running away with conference Bulls battered black and Blues Stormers escape Singapore shock AB’s absence is, strangely, instrumental in Proteas’ heroics
‘Back to the Future’ for SA in Super Rugby? Steven Kitshoff chats to Sport24 Penalty! Read now ... Jake White's new Japan job confirmed Stormers 'better prepared' for Sunwolves

Fixtures
27 March 2017
VKB Knights v Warriors, Bloemfontein 14:00
31 March 2017
Multiply Titans v 2nd/3rd Place Qual, Centurion 14:00
01 April 2017
Multiply Titans v 2nd/3rd Place Qual, Centurion 14:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will you be backing in this year's Momentum One Day Cup?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane previews big SA derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 