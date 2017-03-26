FS Cricket Union apologise for pitch fiasco

The Free State Cricket Union (FSCU) has apologised after the Momentum One Day Cup play-off match between the Knights and Warriors was called off due to a dangerous playing surface.

The FSCU released a statement offering their sincere apologies to all parties concerned, including the sponsors of the competition, team sponsors, the teams as well as supporters.

The Warriors won the toss and elected to bat, struggling to 88/3 in 28 overs before umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker, in consultation with match referee Barry Lambson, decided to stop the game.

The match will now start afresh on Monday at 14h00 with the winners playing the Titans in the final of the competition on Friday.

Full Free State Cricket Union statement

On behalf of Free State Cricket Union we sincerely apologise for the Momentum One Day Cup play-off match between the VKB Knights and Warriors being abandoned due to an unfit playing surface, after 28 overs.

To the visiting team, Cricket South Africa, the sponsors (Momentum) our loyal supporters and team sponsors we sincerely apologise.

The match will be replayed tomorrow 27 March 2017 at Mangaung Oval starting at 2pm. Entrance to the stadium will be free.