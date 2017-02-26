All-round Kleinveldt leads Cobras to victory























A four and a six off Shezi saw Kleinveldt finish the game with four balls remaining to give the Cobras two wins from four games in the competition.

But Kleinveldt provided the firepower when it was needed, as 18 runs came from the next two overs to leave 10 required off the last. When Kleinveldt came to the middle, the Cobras still needed 36 from 32 deliveries, and they could only make seven runs from the next two overs from Mthokozisi Shezi and Frylinck (3 for 39). Although Stiaan van Zyl, Justin Ontong (23) and Aviwe Mgijima fell cheaply, Ramela anchored the innings with his 62, before Dane Vilas made a crucial 47 not out. The opener struck three sixes in his 35-ball 52, putting on a first-wicket stand of 63 in nine overs with Omphile Ramela before he was dismissed by Robbie Frylinck. The Cobras carried that energy into their innings, with Richard Levi giving them the positive start that allowed some breathing space in the middle overs.

However the momentum of the innings was dented by each wicket, and after Zondo and Van Wyk (111) departed in the space of two balls, Kleinveldt went on to pick up three wickets in three overs, ensuring the Dolphins scored just 32 runs in the final six overs.