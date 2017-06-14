NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ICC Champions Trophy

Waqar pitches into Morgan's 'lame excuse'

2017-06-14 21:57
Waqar Younis (Getty)
Cardiff - Waqar Younis slammed a suggestion by England captain Eoin Morgan that a used pitch had been responsible for their downfall after Pakistan thrashed the tournament hosts by eight wickets in a dramatically one-sided Champions Trophy semi-final at Cardiff on Wednesday.

Pakistan bowled England out for just 211, in an era where 300 is considered a one-day international 'par score', after captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and fielded.

They then cruised to their victory target finishing on 215 for two with a massive 77 balls to spare.

"Coming from Edgbaston which was a good wicket to a used wicket, we didn't adapt very well," Morgan told Sky Sports.

That prompted Pakistan fast-bowling great Waqar to tweet: "Stop giving that lame excuse Eoin Morgan regarding the used pitch,,,,You guys been thrashed fair n square by Pakistan #CT2017 #PakvsEng."

Pakistan had played in Cardiff on Monday, beating Sri Lanka in what was a virtual quarter-final, and Morgan added: "Pakistan did that (adapt) extremely well and full credit to them.

"They outplayed us today on this wicket. I don't think we were simply used to it. We did prepare like we were going to play on a used wicket," said the former Ireland batsman.

"Pakistan bowled well but we didn't manage to adjust with the bat. Two hundred isn't a competitive score."

Pakistan could face arch-rivals India in Sunday's final at the Oval if the title-holders beat Bangladesh in Thursday's second semi-final at Edgbaston.

