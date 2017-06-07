NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ICC Champions Trophy

Unchanged Proteas win toss, bat against Pakistan

2017-06-07 14:05
AB de Villiers (Getty Images)
Related Links

Birmingham - South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in their day/night Champions Trophy match at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The Proteas were unchanged from the side that beat Sri Lanka by 96 runs in their Group B opener at the Oval on Saturday.

Pakistan, however, made two changes following their humiliating 124-run defeat by arch-rivals and title-holders India at Edgbaston on Sunday in a match they had to win to stand a chance of reaching the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's top eight one-day international nations.

They gave an ODI debut to Fakhar Zaman, a 27-year-old left-handed batsman who has played three Twenty20 internationals.

Fakhar's inclusion, in place of the dropped Ahmed Shehzad, added variety to an otherwise all right-handed Pakistan top order.

Meanwhile, paceman Junaid Khan replaced Wahab Riaz, who suffered a tournament-ending ankle injury against India while falling in his delivery stride after being smashed for 87 runs in just 8.4 wicketless overs.

Junaid took 4-73 in a warm-up match against Bangladesh.

South Africa's side featured Pakistan-born leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who took 4-27 against Sri Lanka.

Teams:

Pakistan

Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wkt), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), S Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Starc confident Aussies will step up

32 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
British Lions lose first match on NZ tour Accomplished Cape Town runner killed in hit and run Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Naka Drotske: My heart is with the Cheetahs What would an all-local Bok side look like?
Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Coetzee confident woeful 2016 will not be repeated WP to get permanent 'Black African' cricket club? Gary Player pays tribute to Vincent Tshabalala Edgbaston: SA’s dirty word (or is it?)

Fixtures
Wednesday, 07 June 2017
Pakistan v South Africa, Birmingham 14:30
Thursday, 08 June 2017
India v Sri Lanka, London 11:30
Friday, 09 June 2017
New Zealand v Bangladesh, Cardiff 11:30
Saturday, 10 June 2017
England v Australia, Birmingham 11:30
Sunday, 11 June 2017
India v South Africa, London 11:30
Monday, 12 June 2017
Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Cardiff 11:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who do you see winning the eight-team 2013 ICC Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 