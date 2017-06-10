NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ICC Champions Trophy

Stokes, Morgan knock Australia out of Champions Trophy

2017-06-10 19:58
Eoin Morgan (Getty Images)
Related Links

Birmingham - Ben Stokes hit a career-best 102 not out and captain Eoin Morgan 87 as England knocked Australia out of the Champions Trophy with a 40-run win over their arch-rivals at Edgbaston on Saturday.

England collapsed to 35 for three chasing 278 for victory before left-handers Morgan and Stokes changed the course of the game with a fourth-wicket partnership of 159.

Stokes's third one-day international century was his highest score at this level after the all-rounder had twice made 101.

When a second downpour ended the match with England 240 for four off 40.2 overs, the hosts were well ahead of the 205 they needed for a win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method for rain-affected limited overs matches.

World Cup champions Australia had to win this match to join already-qualified England in the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world's leading eight ODI teams after no result washouts in their previous two Group A fixtures.

But this defeat saw Bangladesh, who beat New Zealand by five wickets in Cardiff on Friday, into the last four instead.

Earlier, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid took four wickets apiece as Australia were held to 277 for nine after losing the toss.

Durham fast bowler Wood returned ODI best figures of four for 33 in his maximum 10 overs, while leg-spinner Rashid's return of four for 41 was his best against a Test nation at this level.

Travis Head's unbeaten 71 kept Australia in the game after earlier fifties from opener Aaron Finch (68) and captain Steve Smith (56).

Brief scores

Australia 277-9, 50 overs (T Head 71 no, A Finch 68, S Smith 56; M Wood 4-33, A Rashid 4-41)

England 240-4, 40.2 overs (B Stokes 102 no, E Morgan 87)

Result: England won by 40 runs (DLS)

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pencil test? AB defends his captaincy …

2017-06-10 16:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 37-14 France As it happened: Nigeria 0-2 Bafana Bafana Boks too strong for French at Loftus Baxter names Bafana starting XI for Nigeria Fans not sold on new-look Bok jersey
Lions duo to spend Currie Cup in Japan This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... Gary Gold chats to Sport24 Schwartzel, Oosthuizen paired with Stenson in US Open

Fixtures
Sunday, 11 June 2017
India v South Africa, London 11:30
Monday, 12 June 2017
Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Cardiff 11:30
Wednesday, 14 June 2017
TBA v TBA, Cardiff 11:30
Thursday, 15 June 2017
TBA v TBA, Birmingham 11:30
Sunday, 18 June 2017
TBA v TBA, London 11:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who do you see winning the eight-team 2013 ICC Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 