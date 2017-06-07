NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ICC Champions Trophy

Starc confident Aussies will step up

2017-06-07 14:45
Mitchell Starc (File)
Cape Town - Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc believes the team will be ready for their do-or-die Champions Trophy clash against England at Edgbaston on Saturday, saying the Aussies always rise to the occasion when they need to.

Starc and the Australians face a must-win encounter against the hosts after both their matches at the tournament, against New Zealand and Bangladesh, were called off due to rain and they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

With England already confirmed as one of the semifinalists, Starc is sure his side will step up to the plate.

In quotes published on Cricinfo, the left-arm paceman said: "Our record's pretty good in tournament play.

"I reckon we probably perform at our best when we know it's a knockout situation, when we need to really step up.

"I think that brings the best out of a lot of our players, so I think everyone's looking forward to this fixture."

WRAP: ICC Champions Trophy 2017

2017-06-06 20:00

