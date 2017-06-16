SA umpire lands Champs Trophy final

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated its most senior umpire, Marais Erasmus, on his appointment as one of the on-field match officials for Sunday’s ICC Champions Trophy Final between India and Pakistan to be played at the iconic Oval Ground in London.

“Marais also handled the semi-final between England and Pakistan and, coming on top of his becoming the first South African and the fifth umpire overall, to win the prestigious David Shepherd Trophy for the ICC Umpire of the Year last year, it shows in what high regard he is held by both players and administrators,” commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

“He is renowned not only for the excellence of his decision making but probably more importantly for the calm presence he brings to the running of the game and his ability to nip any potential on-field flare-up in the bud.

“We are immensely proud of what Marais has achieved and continues to achieve, not least of all being the role model he has become for all our umpires.

“We wish him everything of the best for this important day in his career,” concluded Lorgat.