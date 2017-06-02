NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ICC Champions Trophy

Rain saves Australia against Black Caps

2017-06-02 20:21
David Warner (Getty)
Related Links

Birmingham - Rain saw the Champions Trophy one-day international between Australia and New Zealand at Edgbaston on Friday end in a no result.

Australia, set a revised target of 235 to win in 33 overs, were 53 for three off nine overs when the last of several rain interruptions took the players off the field.

A minimum of 20 overs had to be bowled in Australia's innings for a result to be possible but so severe was the final downpour that the umpires decided there was no possibility of getting to that mark within the scheduled playing hours.

Both teams received a point apiece for the no result from what was their opening match of the 2017 Champions Trophy, a tournament featuring the world's top eight one-day international teams.

The main beneficiaries were Group A rivals and tournament hosts England, who launched this year's edition with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday.

New Zealand, who saw their innings reduced to 46 overs after a rain break of nearly two hours, made 291 all out in 45

They lost their last seven wickets for 37 runs after captain Kane Williamson's excellent innings of exactly 100.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took an ODI best six for 52.

Scores in brief:

New Zealand: 291, 45 overs (K Williamson 100, L Ronchi 65; J Hazlewood 6-52)

Australia: 53-3, 9 overs

Result: No result

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tahir, Miller fit for full-strength Proteas

2017-06-02 20:15

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Benni McCarthy: I'm still alive! Paige 'luckiest' to be in Bok squad Kaplan: Kiwis masters of subtle nuances De Villiers: Driven by desperation Spedding: Pressure is on the Boks
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 June 2017
Sri Lanka v South Africa, London 11:30
Sunday, 04 June 2017
India v Pakistan, Birmingham 11:30
Monday, 05 June 2017
Australia v Bangladesh, London 14:30
Tuesday, 06 June 2017
England v New Zealand, Cardiff 11:30
Wednesday, 07 June 2017
Pakistan v South Africa, Birmingham 14:30
Thursday, 08 June 2017
India v Sri Lanka, London 11:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who do you see winning the eight-team 2013 ICC Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 