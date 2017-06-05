Rain halts Australia's run chase

London - Australia's bid to secure their first victory in Champions Trophy Group A was halted by rain as they chased 183 to beat Bangladesh at The Oval on Monday.

Steve Smith's side were 83-1 after 16 overs when persistent drizzle forced the players from the field.

Australia, who bowled out Bangladesh for 182, need to return for four more overs to be eligible to win via the Duckworth-Lewis rule for rain interrupted matches.

Having seen their first group fixture against New Zealand abandoned due to rain, two-time champions Australia can ill-afford another washout as they try to qualify for the semi-finals from a group that also includes hosts England.