NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ICC Champions Trophy

Proteas: Polly warns of nemesis’ return

2017-06-10 08:33
Ravichandran Ashwin (Getty)
Related Links

Rob Houwing - Sport24 chief writer

London – Many of South Africa’s premier international cricketers hardly need reminding about Ravichandran Ashwin.

It was little more than a year and a half back that India’s tall off-spinner inflicted unusual degrees of misery on the Proteas in a Test series on the Subcontinent.

Admittedly on a few crumbling, lottery-like surfaces that received howls of protest from South Africans and also more broadly, Ashwin ran amok in the four-Test 2015 series where he claimed 31 wickets at a quite fairy-tale average of 11.12 in the host nation’s 3-0 triumph.

It was a tour that left mental scars on a handful of the visiting batsmen for several months afterwards.

And suddenly Ashwin, albeit this time at limited-overs level, shapes up once again as a potentially pivotal element in the final Group B game for both sides at the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday, where victory at The Oval for either ensures onward passage to the semi-finals -- and an early ticket home for the other.

One person who has little doubt the 30-year-old Ashwin will make his slightly belated first appearance at the tournament is former SA captain Shaun Pollock.

Speaking to Sport24 at a media event near the ground here on Friday marking his role as a Nissan brand ambassador, Pollock said India would be hugely tempted to alter their attack after one or two of their seamers took an undignified pasting from the Sri Lankan batsmen en route to the seven-wicket reverse in a high-scoring clash on Thursday.

“I was quite surprised at just how well Sri Lanka played … it was a really good surface, and the same one will be used on Sunday.

“I’m sure India will change their side; I think they will bring Ashwin in to create some variation, especially after the way we played against the (Pakistan) spinners. It would make sense for them to get more spin options in.”

Should that occur, one bit of comfort is that Ashwin, who last played at ODI level against England at Kolkata in January, has a markedly less impressive 50-overs record against the Proteas than he does in Tests.

He has played six ODIs against South Africa, with a return of five wickets at 54.20.

That said, his best performance came on the last occasion when these foes locked horns in an ICC multinational event, the 2015 World Cup – Ashwin bagged figures of 10-0-41-3 in Melbourne as the Proteas were rather humbled by 130 runs in their worst showing of the pool stage.

Pollock, nevertheless, remains upbeat about the chances of AB de Villiers’s outfit completing qualification for the semis on Sunday – they would have a particularly inviting match against unfancied Bangladesh at Edgbaston if they beat India to top their pool and England knock out Australia on Saturday.

He admitted the defeat to Pakistan had not been ideal, making the India fixture an effective quarter-final instead of it having the potential to be a slightly lower-stress outing for South Africa.

“Look, at some stage of this tournament you have to face the elimination possibility. So we’re really just facing that (scenario) one game earlier than if we’d got safely into the semis already.

“But my thinking is also that we haven’t actually fired properly as yet … which is a good thing.

“In previous tournaments we have sometimes fired up front and then fallen by the wayside later on. This time, we’re in a situation where if we win three games in a row, we’ve won the trophy.

“So I wouldn’t be too worried; there are also a few guys in our ranks who haven’t performed as well as they would have liked and will be keen to get going (on Sunday).”

*Rob Houwing is attending the Champions Trophy for Sport24. Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kuhn majestic as SA 'A' flourish

2017-06-10 08:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
This is not the time to be bashing AB First sneak peek at the new MTN Springbok jersey! Coetzee: Why I didn't pick Jaco Kriel Loftus legend Bakkies hands out Bok jerseys Fans not sold on new-look Bok jersey
Lions duo to spend Currie Cup in Japan This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... Gary Gold chats to Sport24 Schwartzel, Oosthuizen paired with Stenson in US Open

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 June 2017
England v Australia, Birmingham 11:30
Sunday, 11 June 2017
India v South Africa, London 11:30
Monday, 12 June 2017
Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Cardiff 11:30
Wednesday, 14 June 2017
TBA v TBA, Cardiff 11:30
Thursday, 15 June 2017
TBA v TBA, Birmingham 11:30
Sunday, 18 June 2017
TBA v TBA, London 11:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who do you see winning the eight-team 2013 ICC Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 