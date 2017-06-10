NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ICC Champions Trophy

Proteas: Maharaj infusion for ‘QF’?

2017-06-10 21:45
Keshav Maharaj (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

London – Taking “pace off the ball” seems a reasonably advisable course of action at times in the effective ICC Champions Trophy quarter-final between South Africa and India at The Oval here on Sunday.

Well, why wouldn’t it be?

This is the venue, now staging its fifth tournament game, where the Proteas’ leg-spinner Imran Tahir earned the player-of-the-match mantle for his four for 27 en route to the triumph over Sri Lanka last weekend.

In the most recent fixture at the Kennington-located ground, too, pacemen were treated with notable disdain in a high-scoring encounter between India and the Sri Lankans, with the underdogs making startlingly short shrift of chasing down a steep target of 322.

A feature of the tussle was the main ‘Lankan seamers – Messrs Malinga, Lakmal and Pradeep – all travelling for 70 runs or more, whilst the Indian tearaway Umesh Yadav had been lashed for 67 runs off 9.4 overs when the result was sealed.

It is a scorecard that will have left the Indians, considering their particularly swift revisit to the ground for this one, chewing over their alternative options in bowling for the red-letter occasion with the Proteas.

Little wonder that tall off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin – a special tormentor of South Africa in the Indian-staged Test series of 2015 -- has been heavily tipped to enter the event a little belatedly on Sunday.

At his captain’s press conference on Saturday, SA skipper AB de Villiers admitted: “I’m expecting to see him in the team tomorrow; we are preparing for him being in the side. If it doesn’t happen then so be it.

“He’s a great bowler who has had success against us in the past, in India. But that’s for them to decide -- if he’s in the team we’ll try our best to play well against him.”

But the likely inclusion of Ashwin raises the possibility that the Proteas may bolster their own spin arsenal, currently comprising Tahir and the part-time option of JP Duminy with his off-breaks, at The Oval.

That would require the ditching of a fast bowler and under current circumstances Wayne Parnell, still mired in frustrating inconsistency, seems the likeliest cull if space is to be made for left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Parnell may also be under pressure from fellow all-rounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius, but conditions do just seem to suggest that an additional slow-bowler is the wise way to go.

Maharaj has been making sterling strides with his skill and intelligence in the SA Test side, but remains a rookie in ODI terms with just two caps, both against England in the recent mini-series preceding the Champs Trophy.

He took a 72-run pummelling on his debut appearance in pivotal game two of the three at Southampton for a return of one wicket from a full 10 overs, but that told a deceptive story because several chances were earlier spilled off his bowling.

Pleasingly, in the follow-up – albeit a dead-rubber affair – at Lord’s, where the Proteas pulled back a consolation triumph, Maharaj was influential with an analysis of three for 25 in just more than six overs.

So he remains inexperienced in the hurly-burly of really high-stakes ODIs, and there would arguably also be a small sacrifice of lower-order batting muscle if, for instance, he came in directly for No 8-type batsman Parnell.

Still, Parnell suffered a golden duck in the slightly unexpected reverse to Pakistan at Edgbaston, and it is not as though Maharaj cannot hold a blade.

He is an audacious, relatively carefree attacker at the crease, and has a not-to-be-sniffed-at first-class batting average of almost 23, including two centuries.

With Kagiso Rabada also continuing to develop as a sometimes truly stylish stroke-player around the No 9 spot for the Proteas, it is not as though their tail is too discernibly brittle …

*Rob Houwing is attending the Champions Trophy for Sport24. Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Stokes, Morgan knock Australia out of Champions Trophy

2017-06-10 19:58

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 37-14 France As it happened: Nigeria 0-2 Bafana Bafana Boks too strong for French at Loftus Baxter names Bafana starting XI for Nigeria Fans not sold on new-look Bok jersey
Lions duo to spend Currie Cup in Japan This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... Gary Gold chats to Sport24 Schwartzel, Oosthuizen paired with Stenson in US Open

Fixtures
Sunday, 11 June 2017
India v South Africa, London 11:30
Monday, 12 June 2017
Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Cardiff 11:30
Wednesday, 14 June 2017
TBA v TBA, Cardiff 11:30
Thursday, 15 June 2017
TBA v TBA, Birmingham 11:30
Sunday, 18 June 2017
TBA v TBA, London 11:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who do you see winning the eight-team 2013 ICC Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 