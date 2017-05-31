Proteas’ Champs foes: Your easy guide

Cape Town – There is one, minor upfront comfort South
African supporters can bank as the eight-nation ICC Champions Trophy begins in
the United Kingdom on Thursday: the Proteas aren’t in the pool of death.
That’s more realistically Group A, where England lock horns
with Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh for just two tickets to semi-finals.
The host nation will be tipped to progress with oldest
enemies the Aussies, but the Black Caps’ knack of punching fiercely above their
weight – they’re the CWC 2015 runners-up to their near-neighbours, let’s not
forget – makes them a dangerous proposition for advancement in the appealingly
compressed tournament, too.
On paper, at least, Group B is the more “straightforward”
one (even if that expression is best used with some caution): it would be
wisest to imagine that presently No 1-ranked South Africa will get through
alongside other traditional limited-overs heavyweights and defending champions
India.
It is also no bad thing that the Proteas, striving to end a
multinational tournament drought stretching back to 1998 for them, tackle the
three major Subcontinent outfits – the others in their quartet being Pakistan
and Sri Lanka – in English conditions which may, depending on the vagaries of
the British weather, be slightly more seam- than batting-friendly at times.
Broadly speaking, they should be more instinctively
comfortable if there is bounce and movement to be had, with their attack
especially relishing that and the batsmen suitably adaptable.
That said, if the sun shines meaningfully, belters are
likely, whilst gradual wear and tear on the tournament surfaces may also slow
them up sufficiently to make the Asia-based teams pretty chuffed with the
environment even if they aren’t already.
Here is a helpful navigation, for Sport24 readers, of the
Proteas’ course through the group phase …
GAME ONE: SRI LANKA
(The Oval, Saturday June 3, 11:30 SA time)
Group threat level to
SA: Fairly modest
General assessment:
There may well be lingering fallout mentally, in the islanders’ midst, from the
one-sided last summer in South Africa, and few pundits will be too brazenly
backing Sri Lanka to go a long way. They sport far fewer of the traditional
heavyweight surnames of extended times gone by, which is part of the problem.
That said, captain Angelo Mathews and Upul Tharanga are proud, established
competitors and men like Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal don’t mess about in
their batting. Regrettably absent from our shores a few months ago, the Proteas
should get a bit of a hurry-up from a certain Lasith Malinga, the
eccentric-action fast bowler with toe-crush yorker possibilities and vast
knowledge of the requirements at advanced stages of the opposition innings. Nevertheless,
I’ll venture this much: if SA botch this first fixture, the heat is suddenly an
awful lot more intense for them to reach the KO phase.
Recent form:
Ranked seventh on the ICC ladder, the ‘Lankans are fragile at present, coming
off a most recent 1-1 home series outcome against Bangladesh (one no-result),
and that 0-5 clean sweep humiliation in South Africa. Before that, they did win
a triangular in Zimbabwe, also featuring West Indies.
SA ODI record against
them: Played 65, won 34, lost 29 (one tie, one no-result), for a win percentage
of 53.90. The Proteas have only won four ODIs out of 19 in Sri Lanka itself,
but do lead 10-8 when it comes to neutral venues. It is 1-1 between them in the
UK, with the SA win coming in the lone ICC major-tournament clash between them
on that terrain – by 89 runs at the 1999 World Cup in Northampton, where SA
posted 199/9 (Daryll Cullinan 49) and then bundled out their foes for 110 with
Messrs Klusener, Pollock and Kallis sharing eight wickets between them.
GAME TWO: PAKISTAN
(Edgbaston, Wednesday June 7, 14:30 SA time)
Group threat level to
SA: Moderate
General assessment:
You get a powerful sense that Pakistan actually pride themselves on being so
hard to fathom. They have a long-held reputation for “sublime one day, sickly
the next” … and not an awful lot has changed of late. There’s a serious void in
calmness and street-wisdom now that both the admirable Younis Khan (265 ODI
caps) and Misbah-ul-Haq (162) have ridden off into distinguished sunsets, and
versatile limited-overs customers like Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have
probably seen better days. But that doesn’t stop Pakistan from unleashing
splendid, curveball-type youthful customers on unsuspecting foes – keep an eye
on 22-year-old thrill machine Babar Azam -- or playing out of their skins when
it is least anticipated. The pace arsenal is suitably varied, with a sudden,
damaging four-for always a possibility from the likes of a Wahab Riaz or
Mohammad Amir.
Recent form:
Ranked eighth, the Pakistanis have been patchy (WLWLW in five most recent
series terms), almost true to custom. They do come off a pretty heartening 2-1
triumph against West Indies in the Caribbean, although 1-4 results in both
Australia and England serve as a slightly glaring correction, don’t they?
Still, they have also cleaned up the West Indians 3-0 in their adopted United Arab
Emirates home, and beat Ireland 1-0 on the road.
SA ODI record against
them: Played 72, won 47, lost 24 (one no-result), for a win percentage of 66.19.
What is striking is that the Proteas have an even stronger record against
Pakistan at neutral venues (21 victories out of 28, for 75%), although that
includes the UAE as their foes have not been able to play proper home games for
some time. SA have also won both bilateral encounters in England: by three
wickets in the 1999 World Cup (Trent Bridge) and by 67 runs at the last edition
of the Champions Trophy in 2013 (Edgbaston, as looming again).
GAME THREE: INDIA
(The Oval, Sunday June 11, 11:30 SA time)
Group threat level to
SA: Most severe of trio
General assessment:
England is not their most treasured habitat, of course, but the very fact that
India won the last edition of the tournament in the same country (London,
Birmingham and Cardiff remain the identical host cities this time, too) also serves
bright notice of their adaptive abilities these days. If not “there” again, the
Indians ought to be at least thereabouts at the business end. Virat Kohli,
third on the ODI batting rankings, leads the usual array of dashing
stroke-players, even if there is a long-in-the-tooth look now to stalwarts like
MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is a wily character
who bats with zest as well, whilst the pace attack is increasingly
multi-skilled and transportable, even if arguably still a little shy of certain
others for the “serious bodily harm” factor.
Recent form: The
Indians have won three series on the trot since being thumped 4-1 in Australia
in the 2015/16 season. Zimbabwe were trounced 3-0 in southern Africa, whilst
productive home outcomes were seeing off New Zealand 3-2 and England 2-1.
SA ODI record against
them: Played 76, won 45, lost 28 (three no-results), for a win percentage
of 61.64. The Proteas are pretty competitive against the Indian one-day
juggernaut even in India, where the hosts only lead by a tight 15-13. South
Africa also hold the aces 11-8 in neutral countries, although the Indians have
won three of five clashes in the UK (including Wales and Ireland). In terms of
ICC events there, India prevailed at the last Champions Trophy in Cardiff,
their 331/7 eclipsing the brave enough SA reply of 305, although CWC 1999
honours at Hove went the way of the Proteas by four wickets as Jacques Kallis
(96) led the surge past India’s 253/5.
*Rob Houwing will be
at the Champions Trophy for Sport24 from Friday. Also follow our chief writer
on Twitter: @RobHouwing