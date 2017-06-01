Morgan will not rob Roy of opening spot

London - England opener Jason Roy can breathe easy after
skipper Eoin Morgan confirmed the out-of-form opener will retain his place
alongside Alex Hales in the Champions Trophy beginning on Thursday.
Roy managed scores of one, eight and four in recent one-day
international series against South Africa but Morgan ruled out tinkering with
the opening partnership.
"The decision will remain the same throughout the
tournament. Jason Roy is part of our strong opening partnership with Alex
Hales. He'll definitely play," Morgan said.
Morgan's faith in Roy means Jonny Bairstow, who scored three
fifties in his last four ODI knocks, will not earn selection unless a team-mate
is injured.
"I cannot see it changing. If we want our players to
play cagey or without freedom, yes, we would change things and probably half of
us wouldn’t be here," Morgan said.
"Jonny will miss out unfortunately. It's been the case
like that for the last couple of years.
"He's been very good when he's come in, but each and
every one of us within the batting department has had ups and downs over the
years.
"And one of the strongest parts of reinforcing the way
that we play, and the freedom in which we play with, is backing that up with
selection."
Hosts England take on Bangladesh in the opener of the
eight-team tournament on Thursday.