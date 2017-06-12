NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ICC Champions Trophy

Kepler questions AB's captaincy

2017-06-12 12:50
Kepler Wessels (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former South African captain Kepler Wessels feels AB de Villiers should no longer continue in his role as Proteas ODI captain.

WATCH: Cricket's most comical run out ever?

Wessels was speaking on SuperSport following South Africa’s group stage exit at the ICC Champions Trophy in England on Sunday.

The Proteas were beaten by eight wickets by India at The Oval in London, having also lost to Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

“The current situation with AB de Villiers playing certain matches, not playing other matches... the fact of the matter is it’s not working,” Wessels said.

“If he’s going to go down that road where he doesn’t want to play some games, he wants to play other games, he’s coming in and out of the squad the whole time, then he can’t be captain. It’s simple as that,” Wessels continued, referring to De Villiers’ recent decision to not make himself available for all South Africa’s international fixtures.

Wessels also criticised the tactics used by the Proteas skipper during the tournament.

“It’s been very confusing,” Wessels said.

“Imran Tahir is South Africa’s best bowler; South Africa got a modest total, Imran Tahir doesn’t come on to bowl.

“Then he suddenly comes on belatedly, bowls two overs, goes out of the attack again, comes back in and takes a wicket; inexplicable.

“The whole captaincy has to be looked at; AB de Villiers’ whole situation has to be looked at.”

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cricket SA mourns death of CEO's brother

2017-06-12 11:46

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Look away Proteas fans: Cricket's most comical run out ever? 5 talking points: Boks v France, 1st Test ‘Hurt’ AB clings to his crown Steyn – the good, the bad, the untapped UK press mocks ‘glass jaw’ Proteas
Lions duo to spend Currie Cup in Japan This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... Gary Gold chats to Sport24 Schwartzel, Oosthuizen paired with Stenson in US Open

Fixtures
Monday, 12 June 2017
Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Cardiff 11:30
Wednesday, 14 June 2017
England v TBA, Cardiff 11:30
Thursday, 15 June 2017
Bangladesh v India, Birmingham 11:30
Sunday, 18 June 2017
TBA v TBA, London 11:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who do you see winning the eight-team 2017 ICC Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 