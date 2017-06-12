Kepler questions AB's captaincy

Cape Town - Former South African captain Kepler Wessels feels AB de Villiers should no longer continue in his role as Proteas ODI captain.

Wessels was speaking on SuperSport following South Africa’s group stage exit at the ICC Champions Trophy in England on Sunday.

The Proteas were beaten by eight wickets by India at The Oval in London, having also lost to Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

“The current situation with AB de Villiers playing certain matches, not playing other matches... the fact of the matter is it’s not working,” Wessels said.

“If he’s going to go down that road where he doesn’t want to play some games, he wants to play other games, he’s coming in and out of the squad the whole time, then he can’t be captain. It’s simple as that,” Wessels continued, referring to De Villiers’ recent decision to not make himself available for all South Africa’s international fixtures.

Wessels also criticised the tactics used by the Proteas skipper during the tournament.

“It’s been very confusing,” Wessels said.

“Imran Tahir is South Africa’s best bowler; South Africa got a modest total, Imran Tahir doesn’t come on to bowl.

“Then he suddenly comes on belatedly, bowls two overs, goes out of the attack again, comes back in and takes a wicket; inexplicable.

“The whole captaincy has to be looked at; AB de Villiers’ whole situation has to be looked at.”

