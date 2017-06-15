NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ICC Champions Trophy

India insert Bangladesh to bat

2017-06-15 11:52
Virat Kohli (Getty)
Birmingham - India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in a Champions Trophy semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Light rain delayed the toss and overcast conditions would have encouraged Kohli to believe there would be assistance for his pacemen.

Champions Trophy title-holders India thrashed Bangladesh by 240 runs in a warm-up match at the Oval last month, a fixture where the Tigers collapsed to 84 all out.

The winners of this match will play Pakistan, who hammered England by eight wickets in Wednesday's first semi-final in Cardiff, in Sunday's final at the Oval in London.

India launched their title defence by thrashing arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs at Edgbaston on June 4.

Both India and Bangladesh retained the sides that defeated South Africa and New Zealand respectively in the final round of the group stage.


Teams:

India

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

LIVE: India v Bangladesh

2017-06-15 11:35

