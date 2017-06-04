NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ICC Champions Trophy

ICC: Safety and security the highest priority at Champions Trophy

2017-06-04 20:06
ICC (File)
Cape Town - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has stressed that the safety of the teams and players taking part in the Champions Trophy event in England and Wales remains their highest priority. 

Following incidents on Saturday evening in which seven people lost their lives in a terrorist attack in London, the ICC placed all teams on lockdown. 

All venues already have extra security measures in place following the Manchester attacks two weeks ago and that was increased even further for Sunday's game featuring Pakistan and India. 

The ICC released a statement explaining their course of action.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened in London overnight. The ICC and ECB continue to place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and ICC Women’s World Cup this summer as the highest priority.

Following last night’s incident all team hotels went into lockdown and teams, match officials and staff were all quickly accounted for. The enhanced security around venues implemented following the Manchester attack remains in place, this includes significantly enhanced police and security presence for today’s match.

We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate - in conjunction with the ECB and relevant police and security authorities - to ensure that we can deliver a safe and secure event. We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels.

The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe. 

We do not disclose our security details as a matter of policy."

The Proteas face Pakistan in their second match of the tournament on June 7 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

