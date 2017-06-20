ICC could axe Champions Trophy

London - The Champions Trophy could be scrapped in favour of
staging the World Twenty20 every two years, according to International Cricket
Council (ICC) chief executive David Richardson.
Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs to win this year's
edition of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Sunday, with a worldwide
television audience of millions watching the stunning final.
But some officials believe the eight-team event is now too
similar to the World Cup which the ICC, controversially, has decided should be
contested by just 10 teams from the 2019 event in England.
India are due to stage the next Champions Trophy in 2021 but
Richardson warned Monday it was by no means certain the event would go ahead,
with the former South Africa wicketkeeper saying future World Twenty20s could
feature up to 20 teams.
"What we want to do is differentiate our global events
from each other so that they can be standalone and create maximum interest
every time the event happens," Richardson told reporters via telephone on
the eve of the ICC's annual conference in London.
"At this stage, the next Champions Trophy is still
scheduled for India in 2021. Whether that gets changed, the consideration has
been given to changing to two T20s in a four-year cycle which would mean
swapping the Champions Trophy for a World T20."
He added: "The fact is that World T20s do attract a lot
of interest, they generate significant revenue for the television companies,
but most importantly from our point of view they provide us with an opportunity
to give more opportunities to more teams.
"A 16-team World T20 - even a 20-team World T20 - down
the line is something that we would like to look at.
"With a 10-team World Cup we're hoping to increase the
competitiveness of matches and the standard of the tournament as a whole.
"It might not be necessary to continue with two 50-over
tournaments going forward."
This week's ICC gathering at The Oval is also set to decide
whether to grant test status to Ireland and Afghanistan, with an announcement
expected on Thursday.
"It's never wise to try and make a call too early, but
certainly the applications of both are very well founded," said
Richardson.
"They both, on the face of it, meet the majority, if
not all, of the full member criteria that has been set.
"I'm optimistic that they'll be given serious
consideration to have every chance of succeeding."