Faf: I take full responsibility for AB's run-out

Cape Town - Faf du Plessis says he takes full responsibility for the run-out of captain AB de Villiers after South Africa were dumped out of the Champions Trophy by India at the Oval on Sunday.

The Proteas and India played in a winner takes all clash for a semi-final spot and it was the Asian side that prevailed by a comfortable margin of eight wickets after bowling South Africa out for a paltry 191.

The Proteas suffered three run-outs in their innings, with Du Plessis involved in two of them, as they collapsed from 140/2 in the 29th over to be all out with more than five overs of the innings remaining.

De Villiers, who is the number-one ranked batsman in ODI cricket and had come into the game on the back of two low scores, was out for 16 after Du Plessis called him through for a suicidal single that was never on.

Du Plessis said after the game: "I take full responsibility for AB's run-out.

"That's my fault. Obviously he (De Villiers) is a big player for us and he was looking good and it was a crunch time in the game. Big mistake from my part running AB out."

Just five balls later and Du Plessis was involved in another mix-up as David Miller was run-out for 1 as both batsmen comically ended up in the same crease.

Du Plessis attributed the second run-out as a "miscommunication" between the pair.

He said: "I suppose, after that moment (De Villiers' dismissal), Dave came in and we discussed that it is extremely loud out there and difficult to hear each other so the communication between the two of us was just for the next five overs, just play it as risk free as possible.

"Try and get the partnership going in, settle the partnership because the last thing you want to do is go wicket, wicket. And then two or three balls later, obviously a miscommunication, and then Dave came down and ran.

"Not a great sight to see two guys standing in the crease."

The South Africa Test skipper failed to make up for the run-out disappointments as he was bowled by Hardik Pandya for 36 as the Proteas faced up to another crushing blow at an ICC tournament.