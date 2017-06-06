NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
ICC Champions Trophy

England thrash NZ, reach Champions Trophy SF

2017-06-06 20:05
Jos Buttler (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cardiff - Mark Wood took the key wicket of Kane Williamson as England booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy with an 87-run win over New Zealand at Cardiff on Tuesday.

New Zealand, set 311 for victory, finished on 223 all out with 39 balls left.

They were in the hunt while captain Williamson, fresh from a hundred in the Blackcaps' opening rain-marred no result against Australia, was making 87.

But fast bowler Wood made the key breakthrough to dismiss the star batsman.

Then, as happened after Williamson's departure against Australia, the Blackcaps lost a cluster of wickets.

Wood's fellow paceman Jake Ball was named man-of-the-match for a miserly return of two for 31 in eight overs up front.

Victory saw England into the last four of a tournament featuring the world's top eight one-day international sides after an eight-wicket defeat of Bangladesh at the Oval last week, regardless of the result of their last Group A match against arch-rivals Australia at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Two years ago, New Zealand thrashed England by eight wickets on home soil at the 2015 World Cup in Wellington.

But this decisive win was a measure of England's progress in the 50-over format since that chastening defeat.

England were in danger of falling short of 300 after Joe Root (64), Alex Hales (56) and Ben Stokes (48) all got out when well set.

But Jos Buttler's dashing unbeaten 61 helped take them to 310 all out.

New Zealand lost their first wicket just four balls into their innings when Luke Ronchi was clean bowled for a golden duck by Ball.

Martin Guptill (27) and Williamson dug in before the former edged an intended drive off all-rounder Stokes to Root at a wide slip.

Both Williamson, posting his fifth fifty in as many ODIs against England, and Taylor were hit on the helmet by fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who finished with four for 55.

But Williamson still drove Wood back over his head for four at a Cardiff ground rivalling Wellington as a windswept venue.

Taylor, without being at his fluent best, offered sound support in a stand of 95.

- Wood strike -

England captain Eoin Morgan, shuffling his pack, recalled Wood and the Durham quick duly delivered the wicket his side badly needed when a rising ball took Williamson's glove and diving wicket-keeper Buttler clung on to the catch.

It was the end of Williamson's 98-ball innings featuring eight fours.

And when Taylor (39) holed out off Ball to midwicket, New Zealand were 168 for four in the 34th over.

Jimmy Neesham hit a six off Plunkett but fell next ball when he found Hales in the deep.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid justified his selection in place of the injured Chris Woakes with two for 47 in 10 overs, with Plunkett ending the match when Tim Southee was caught at deep midwicket.

After just 30 minutes' play, the match was halted at 11:00am local time (1000 GMT) as a national minute's silence in memory of the victims of Saturday's terror attack in London was observed.

Jason Roy hit Adam Milne for four to go to 13 but was then bowled round his legs by the pacemen.

His exit meant the struggling Surrey opener had managed just 47 runs in his last seven innings at this level.

Root, fresh from his career-best 133 not out against Bangladesh, twice drove left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner for six.

Hales slapped Milne high over long-off before he was bowled next ball by Milne.

Root, deprived of the strike during a stand of 54 with Stokes, saw his innings end when he played on trying to carve Anderson, while Stokes uppercut Trent Boult straight to Milne at third man.

Buttler extravagantly 'flicked' Boult for six and flat-batted another off Milne.

Plunkett joined in by pulling Milne for a six that brought up England's 300.

Brief scores:

England 310, 50 overs (J Root 64, J Buttler 61 no, A Hales 56; C Anderson 3-55, A Milne 3-79)

New Zealand 223, 44.3 overs (K Williamson 87; L Plunkett 4-55)

Result: England won by 87 runs

Read more on:    england  |  new zealand  |  champions trophy  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Decorated Adams, Sibiya amongst new appointments by WPCA

1 minute ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
What would an all-local Bok side look like? Accomplished Cape Town runner killed in hit and run Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Vermeulen to miss entire France series? Pollard to make return - in Mauritius?
Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Coetzee confident woeful 2016 will not be repeated WP to get permanent 'Black African' cricket club? Gary Player pays tribute to Vincent Tshabalala Edgbaston: SA’s dirty word (or is it?)

Fixtures
Wednesday, 07 June 2017
Pakistan v South Africa, Birmingham 14:30
Thursday, 08 June 2017
India v Sri Lanka, London 11:30
Friday, 09 June 2017
New Zealand v Bangladesh, Cardiff 11:30
Saturday, 10 June 2017
England v Australia, Birmingham 11:30
Sunday, 11 June 2017
India v South Africa, London 11:30
Monday, 12 June 2017
Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Cardiff 11:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who do you see winning the eight-team 2013 ICC Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 