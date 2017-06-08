By the numbers: Proteas' loss to Pakistan

Cape Town - Pakistan stunned world No 1 South Africa with a win at Edgbaston on Wednesday that kept their Champions Trophy semi-final hopes alive.

It wasn't a good all-round performance for the Proteas, as they struggled to stay ahead of the game with the rain sealing Pakistan a 19-run victory.

Here are some of the numbers from Pakistan's win against South Africa:

1st - time Pakistan have beaten South Africa in a Champions Trophy encounter after playing three games.

6 - consecutive losses for Pakistan in Champions Trophy, before their win against the Proteas. Their last win was against India in Centurion in 2009.

10 - ODI games South Africa has lost in the Champions Trophy.



75 - runs added by the Proteas' top-four in this match, it is their lowest when batting first in ODIs since their 45 runs against Bangladesh in Chittagong in July 2015.

211 - innings AB de Villiers has gone without scoring a golden duck in his ODI career.

7 - ducks for De Villiers in his cricketing career across all formats.



2nd - time Wayne Parnell went out for a golden duck in ODIs. His first came in 2011 against Bangladesh at Dhaka.

13 - times that two South African batsmen have been dismissed for a golden duck in an innings. The last such instance took place in November 2014, against Australia at Perth.

2 - minutes Parnell spent at the crease before he departed for a duck.



48 - the partnership between Kagiso Rabada and David Miller was the highest eighth wicket stand by a South African pair against Pakistan in ODIs, beating an unbeaten 45 by Mark Boucher and Lance Klusener in the 1999 World Cup.

10 - half-centuries that Miller has scored in his ODI career. He got it off 83 balls, his slowest 50 to date.



9 - the number of fours hit by South Africa in this match, the joint-least in a Champions Trophy match and the lowest by a Test-playing nation.

57- innings it took Quinton de Kock to score 2000 runs as a wicketkeeper-batsman in one-day cricket. He becomes the fastest to achieve this feat, beating Alec Stewart's record in 60 innings.

3/24 - Hasan Ali's bowling figures at the end of the first innings. He bowled eight overs, which included a maiden.

461 - ODI wins for Pakistan, they surpass India (460) to become the second highest team with the most wins behind Australia on 554.

