ICC Champions Trophy

By the numbers: Proteas' loss to Pakistan

2017-06-08 11:18
AB de Villiers (AP)
Cape Town - Pakistan stunned world No 1 South Africa with a win at Edgbaston on Wednesday that kept their Champions Trophy semi-final hopes alive.

It wasn't a good all-round performance for the Proteas, as they struggled to stay ahead of the game with the rain sealing Pakistan a 19-run victory.

Here are some of the numbers from Pakistan's win against South Africa:

1st - time Pakistan have beaten South Africa in a Champions Trophy encounter after playing three games.

6 - consecutive losses for Pakistan in Champions Trophy, before their win against the Proteas. Their last win was against India in Centurion in 2009.

10 - ODI games South Africa has lost in the Champions Trophy.

75 - runs added by the Proteas' top-four in this match, it is their lowest when batting first in ODIs since their 45 runs against Bangladesh in Chittagong in July 2015.

211 - innings AB de Villiers has gone without scoring a golden duck in his ODI career.

7 - ducks for De Villiers in his cricketing career across all formats.

2nd - time Wayne Parnell went out for a golden duck in ODIs. His first came in 2011 against Bangladesh at Dhaka.

13 - times that two South African batsmen have been dismissed for a golden duck in an innings. The last such instance took place in November 2014, against Australia at Perth.

2 - minutes Parnell spent at the crease before he departed for a duck.

48 - the partnership between Kagiso Rabada and David Miller was the highest eighth wicket stand by a South African pair against Pakistan in ODIs, beating an unbeaten 45 by Mark Boucher and Lance Klusener in the 1999 World Cup.

10 - half-centuries that Miller has scored in his ODI career. He got it off 83 balls, his slowest 50 to date.

9 - the number of fours hit by South Africa in this match, the joint-least in a Champions Trophy match and the lowest by a Test-playing nation.

57- innings it took Quinton de Kock to score 2000 runs as a wicketkeeper-batsman in one-day cricket. He becomes the fastest to achieve this feat, beating Alec Stewart's record in 60 innings.

3/24 - Hasan Ali's bowling figures at the end of the first innings. He bowled eight overs, which included a maiden.

461 - ODI wins for Pakistan, they surpass India (460) to become the second highest team with the most wins behind Australia on 554.

Sri Lanka invite India to bat at Oval

49 minutes ago

