9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada was the only Proteas player actually bought at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, as eight other South Africans were retained by their respective franchises.

David Miller topped the money charts as he raked in a cool R24m after his retention by the Kings XI Punjab.



Rabada, 21, became the third most expensive foreign player at this year's auction when he was sold to the Delhi Daredevils for close to R10m.

A notably unsold Proteas was No 1-ranked T20 and ODI bowler, Imran Tahir, who couldn't find a franchise despite his low base price of $75 000 (R987 000).

The Pakistan-born leg-spinner's snub left many surprised, including former New Zealand all-rounder Nathan McCullum, who stated on Twitter: "I'm still confused. 2 best t20 leg spinners going around @ish_sodhi and Imran Tahir not getting picked up so far!!! Surely @IPL #spinwinst20"

Other unsold Proteas players included Kyle Abbott, David Wiese, Farhaan Behardien, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius.

Earlier this year, AB de Villiers said it was likely that Cricket South Africa will call the national players back early from the IPL in order to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

The 10th season of the IPL is set to run between April 5 and May 21.

List of South Africans in IPL 2017 with their earnings:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: No South Africans

Royal Challengers Bangalore: AB de Villiers (IND95,000,000 - R18 614 419.70), Tabraiz Shamsi (IND1,000,000 - R195 941.26)

Rising Pune Supergiants: Faf du Plessis (IND40,000,000 - R7 837 650.40)

Mumbai Indians: No South Africans

Kolkata Knight Riders: No South Africans

Kings XI Punjab: David Miller (IND125,000,000 - R24 492 657.50), Hashim Amla (IND10,000,000 - R1 959 412.60)

Gujarat Lions: No South Africans

Delhi Daredevils: Chris Morris (IND70,000,000 - R13 715 888.20), Kagiso Rabada (IND50,000,000 - R9 797 063.00), Quinton de Kock (IND35,000,000 - R6 857 944.10), JP Duminy (IND22,000,000 - R4 310 707.72)

