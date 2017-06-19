NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

2 South African owners for T20 Global League

2017-06-19 15:23
T20 Global League (Gallo)
Lloyd Burnard - London

London - South Africa's new T20 Global League will have just two local owners when the tournament gets underway in November. 

The eight host cities were revealed at an event in London on Monday while the owners of the new franchises as well as their marquee Proteas players were also announced. 

The two South Africa owners are Mustaq Brey (Brimstone) and Osman Osman (Blu Blood), who have taken ownership of the Stellenbosch and Pretoria franchises, respectively. 

The rest of the owners are foreign, with the Indian Premier League noticeably prominent.

As was largely expected, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has acquired a franchise. His side will be based at Newlands and he confirmed via a video presentation that it would be called the Cape Town Knight Riders

There are two Western Cape-based sides as well as two Gauteng-based sides.  

The GMR Group, which also owns the Delh Daredevils in the IPL, owns the Johannesburg side while in Benoni, Pakistan Super League franchise owner Javed Afridi is the man in charge.

Sushil Kumar, meanwhile, is a Hong Kong businessman who has bought a franchise in Bloemfontein despite never having visited the city. 

The T20 Global League is South Africa's answer to the IPL and Australia's Big Bash and is seen as a way of the country making the most out of what is the game's most lucrative format. 

Cricket South Africa (CSA president) Chris Nenzani addressed media and guests in London, saying that the tournament would be a "win-win" situation for everyone and that there was a real possibility for it to aid economic growth in South Africa. 

"We are thrilled by the international mix of owners and the passion and excitement that was clearly demonstrated during the bidding process by them and the marquee players. It sets up our #T20GL as a fans favourite in the cricketing calendar," added chief executive Haroon Lorgat.

Fixtures are yet to be determined, but the tournament gets underway in November.

Global T20 host cities, owners and marquee Proteas players:

Durban - Fawad Rana, Hashim Amla

Benoni - Javed Afridi, Quinton de Kock

Pretoria - Osman Osman (SA), AB de Villiers

Stellenbosch - Mustag Brey (SA), Faf du Plessis

Cape Town - Shah Rukh Khan, JP Duminy

Bloemfontein - Sushil Kumar, David Miller

Johannesburg - GMR Group. Kagiso Rabada

Port Elizabeth - Ajay Sethi, Imran Tahir

*Sport24 journalist Lloyd Burnard is attending the launch as a guest of CSA...

Read more on:    csa  |  t20 global league  |  cricket
