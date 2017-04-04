Owen da Gama not mature enough for Bafana hot seat

There
are some very good tips in Dale Carnegie’s - the father of motivational
speaking - book titled How to Win Friends and Influenced People.
And
if I were Owen da Gama’s advisor, I would inform him that he has done a great
job to prove why he should not be appointed Bafana Bafana coach.
In
fact, "Rubber Doll", a great player in his heyday and so far proving to know
something about coaching, appears to suffer from that one "disease" that most coaches do: foot in mouth.
I
know his rating is quite high at the moment following an impressive win against
Guinea-Bissau in a friendly played at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
However,
a closer scrutiny of his armoury proves that he is still wet behind the ears.
OK,
let’s go.
Soon
after the victory, Da Gama told the gathered media at the post match conference
that given the good performances dished out by the players on the night, there
would be “no wholesale changes for Tuesday’s match against Angola.”
He
went on to qualify his statement by adding that he had learned his lesson when
he made several changes during a friendly match when he was a stand-in coach.
The
team lost its shape and the match went south.
But come Tuesday, what did Da Gama do?
He made nine changes to the starting
line-up! And the result was a drab goalless draw which was in stark contrast to the performance dished out in Durban.
Surely
the people from around East London - who don’t get that many Bafana Bafana
matches played in their neck of the woods - must have felt short-changed, or in
football lingo, sold a dummy?
They
bought tickets in their numbers and soon the 10 000-seater Buffalo City Stadium was
sold out way before match day.
What a great opportunity missed to play good
football in the atmosphere of a packed venue - a rare occasion for a Bafana
match.
More
than that, Da Gama left Kamohelo Mokotjo on the bench after the South African
Football Association (SAFA) had worked around the clock to get the Department
of Home Affairs - a case in which the minister had to intervene personally -
to re-issue him with South African citizenship.
No
sooner was that game over - result or no result - that news emerged that Da Gama had
put up his hand as being “ready” and available to take the Bafana hot seat.
Nothing
wrong there as it would seem every Tom, Dick and Harry as well as their aunts,
uncles, cats and dogs think they can do that job.
But,
for starters, Da Gama was part of the team under Shakes Mashaba so everything
that went on under that management including the banishing of certain players -
whom he has now brought back - happened under his watch.
And
when given an opportunity to state categorically that he was available for the
post by Robert Marawa on his 180 With Marawa on Metro FM, Da Gama went around
in circles telling us that he had not said he was ready and available, but that
he was just part of the SAFA structures and so on and on.
In
fact, he just mumbled on and on.
To
me that meant curtains. He is just not ready and is not material for such a
tough and demanding job that needs a decisive man who stands by his word -
finish and klaar - to quote the late Jackie Selebi.
S'Busiso Mseleku is regarded as one of Africa's leading
sports journalists and an authority on football. He has received some of
the biggest awards in a career spanning over 30 years. He is currently
City Press Sports Editor.
Disclaimer: Sport24
encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The
views of columnists published on Sport24 are therefore their own and do
not necessarily represent the views of Sport24.