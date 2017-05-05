NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
S'Busiso Mseleku

Clubs must stop firing coaches willy-nilly

2017-05-05 09:40
Sport24 columnist S'Busiso Mseleku (File)
Related Links

S'busiso Mseleku

Johannesburg - Clubs will tell you that they only fire a coach when there is no alternative. But yours truly will disagree.

There are club bosses who are known to be trigger-happy and the results are there for everyone to see.

At some stage, Patrice Motsepe, the mining mogul who owns Mamelodi Sundowns, fell into this category. Look at the results since he decided to stick it out with Pitso Mosimane for the long haul.

Chippa Mpengesi, the maverick Chippa United boss, is known for pulling the trigger even before a coach can say “fire”.

And his club has suffered the consequences.

Highlands Park’s firing of Gordon Igesund with a mere four games to go in the season also does not make any sense.

In fact, it has all the hallmarks of an irrational decision. It will be a modern day miracles if they find a coach who can save them from the quagmire they find themselves in.

The roping in of Igesund was a mistake in the first place. The four-time Championship-winning coach is not known for his astuteness in saving clubs from the drop.

The former lethal left winger is actually known for his penchant for winning league titles. Igeund’s CV is not even brimming with the number of cup competitions he has won.

Those close to him will tell you that Igesund is such a meticulous mentor that he plots the season from his pre-season preparations. He painstakingly studies the fixture list, picks winnable matches, definitely winnable ones, those where they will fight for a draw as well as possible loses.

Through this process, he is able to calculate and reach the targeted number of points that would guarantee his team the crown at the end of the season.

In a nutshell, if Igesund was an athlete, he would not be a sprinter but a marathon runner.

So for Highlands to bring him to steady a ship that was already sinking in the stormy Absa Premiership waters was ill-advised.

I think (or hope rather) that with hindsight (one of the best attributes), Highlands Park will acknowledge that firing Howard Freese was a mistake in the first place.

Given that the results were not going his way, chances are that he would have been able to turn the tide, win some games and keep the club he had promoted in the top echelons of SA soccer.

But firing him and replacing him with Igesund was ill-timed, as the results have shown.

So my advice to clubs is that they should think thoroughly and plan properly before they get rid of a coach.

It is not as simple a matter as hiring a good coach or firing of an under-performing one. It is a well-thought out plan that looks at a perfect fit for the club structure.

When it is time to part ways with the coach, it must also be a well-thought out process that takes in all the pros and cons as well as the results of the decision.

In the case of Igesund and Highlands Park, I don’t see the parting of ways being a solution.

Should they survive – as much as I don’t see that happening given their mere 22 points from 26 matches - they should reconsider their hiring and firing strategy.

S’Busiso Mseleku is regarded as one of Africa’s leading sports journalists and an authority on football. He has received some of the biggest awards in a career spanning over 30 years. He is currently City Press Sports Editor.

Read more on:    highlands park  |  psl  |  s'busiso mseleku  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bok flyhalf v France? It has to be Jantjies

2017-05-04 10:29

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: Hurricanes17-10 Stormers Sharks won't see Bosch for a while Bryan Habana assures fans he is not dead! Super Rugby: Weekend teams Bok flyhalf v France? It has to be Jantjies
Bok flyhalf v France? It has to be Jantjies Ngoepe’s MLB debut couldn’t be scripted any better Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy CSA announces 'top-up' contract players Kings: We can achieve more with time

Latest Multimedia

Lions and Sharks are SA's good news stories, says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see Springbok coach Allister Coetzee name as his skipper for the upcoming France Test series?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 